Johor firefighters battling 2 raging fires in Pengerang, NEA says smoke haze could continue to affect Singapore

The National Environment Agency (NEA) on Wednesday (March 25) evening said smoke haze from hot spots in eastern Johor could continue to affect Singapore.

A satellite imagery posted by the agency shows a cluster of hot spots in Pengerang and another cluster in Sedili Kechil. Both are in Johor's Kota Tinggi district.

On Tuesday, AsiaOne reported that a 150ha forest fire has been burning along the Desaru-Pengerang Highway since last Saturday (March 21), while firefighters also battled another fire at a hilly forested area at Sedili Kechil.

In a media statement issued just after 5.30pm, the Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) confirmed that the fire along the highway has not been fully extinguished.

Punggai Fire and Rescue Station chief Ezam Mistorerrodin said the fire had "spread rapidly" due to hot and dry weather conditions in addition to strong wind gusts.

He added that firefighting operations are still ongoing in an area of about 30ha.

JBPM also revealed that it has been battling another forest fire which started behind a public housing project, also along the Desaru-Pengerang Highway.

About 50 per cent of the fire, or about 5ha, has been extinguished with firefighting operation still underway in the remaining area.

JBPM director Siti Rohani Nadir reminded the public about the high risk of fires during the ongoing hot and dry weather conditions.

She also urged the public to not conduct any open burning activities.

As of 8pm on Wednesday, the 24-hour Pollutant Standard Index (PSI) ranged from 39 to 64, which is within the good to moderate range.

[[nid:732186]]

editor@asiaone.com