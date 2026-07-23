Elderly woman, 81, assaulted during robbery at Perak home; police hunt two suspects

The Malaysian police are searching for two men believed to have been involved in a robbery at a house in Kampung Baharu Selat Pagar, Lenggong, Perak.

According to Malaysian media Harian Metro, the robbery occurred at about 5am on Tuesday (July 22).

The local police said an 81-year-old woman who lived alone was targeted.

The suspects allegedly forced their way into the house by prying open the door.

CCTV footage shared online by the victim’s family showed one of the men approaching the elderly woman, grabbing her clothing and kicking her, causing her to fall to the ground.

Even as she lay on the floor, the suspect kicked her again.

The men can be seen searching through the house, pulling open drawers and rummaging through cabinets.

The suspects then fled with several of the woman’s belongings, said Gerik district police chief Superintendent Abdul Samad Othman.

"Initial investigations found that the suspects escaped in a dark-coloured car with the registration number VMG 8433," he added.

The registration number is believed to be fake, reported Harian Metro.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com