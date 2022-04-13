Pet owner seen dragging a dog on a leash while driving in Johor, gets called up for questioning

It can be a dog's life at times and even more so for this poor animal which was being pulled alongside a car by the owner who evidently didn't want it inside the vehicle.

A video of this dog was posted on Twitter last Friday (April 8) showing the animal scampering by the side of the moving car trying to keep up, while being dragged along on a leash.

The individual was sitting in the passenger seat and the dog did not seem to be walking normally too, reported Malaysian news site SAYS.

This kind of ppl should get maximum punishment... viral sampai dapat.



jalan emas 16 taman sri skudai Myvi JMV9157



Info Via WhatApps pic.twitter.com/JxBEuCkUwh — Jabatan Netizen Malaysia (@jnmalaysia) April 8, 2022

The nine-second clip has since been shared over 5,000 times.

Malaysian newspaper the New Straits Times (NST) reported that the incident occurred in Taman Sri Skudai at about 2pm last Friday and the car was a white Perodua Myvi.

North Johor Bahru district police chief ACP Comm Rupiah Abd Wahid told NST that the police managed to track down the driver and passenger of a Perodua Myvi, a mother and son duo.

The 34-year-old man and his 61-year-old mother claimed the dog was their pet which had gone missing and was found in the area.

The vehicle belonged to the male suspect's brother-in-law, reported The Star.

"They found the dog in a dirty state and infested with fleas, and they figured it was not suitable to have the dog inside the vehicle," said Rupiah in a statement. "The woman used a rope and pulled the dog from the front passenger window as the car was driven slowly."

He added that both suspects were released on police bail after being questioned and their statements recorded.

He also said that the investigation paper would be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor's Office for further action.

In China, videos of a man driving his car with a dog leashed to the rear caused an uproar and the man slammed for his irresponsibility and cruelty.

