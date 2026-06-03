Malaysia highway operator expects 2.2 million vehicles daily on its network between June 4 to 7

If you are planning to head across the Causeway to Malaysia or drive back from your road trip there over the next few days, do look out for the latest traffic information and plan your journeys accordingly.

Plus Malaysia, the country's largest highway operator, said in a statement on Wednesday (June 3) that it anticipates a "significant increase" in traffic volume across its highway network with the conclusion of Hari Raya Haji and extended festive holidays.

It added that nearly 2.2 million vehicles are expected to utilise the highway network during the peak period, identified as June 4 to 7.

"This surge involves a combination of long-distance traffic movements as well as inter-city travel between major towns heading towards the Klang Valley after the end of the festive and school holiday period," the highway operator explained.

Motorists are advised to adhere to the travel time advisory (TTA) schedule, accessible via the Plus app, to plan their journeys according to the suggested travel times.

Plus Malaysia said this is crucial to help balance traffic flow and mitigate congestion at focal points along the highway.

To manage the expected traffic surge, the operator will activate Smart Lanes at 33 congestion-prone locations to increase capacity, while ensuring that public facilities at rest and service areas remain open 24 hours.

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editor@asiaone.com