This made my day: Netizens praise rider for guiding ambulance through traffic standstill in Malaysia

A university student has been praised online after a video of him directing traffic to make way for an ambulance on a congested road in Malaysia went viral.

In a Threads post on Tuesday (June 2), the motorcyclist is seen stopping and getting off his bike, before he proceeds to direct traffic to move to the sides to allow the ambulance to drive through the middle of two lanes.

Thereafter, he gets back on his bike and continues directing other vehicles further down the road.

The video has garnered over 1.3 million views and more than 58,600 likes as of Friday night.

The rider was identified as 23-year-old Tuan Nurhan Syafiy Tuan Nor Azham Shah by the New Straits Times (NST).

Tuan told the Malaysian news outlet the incident occurred at about 5.15pm along Jalan Gambang-Kuantan as he was returning to his university hostel.

He had planned to stop at a nearby petrol station to refuel, but changed his mind.

Didn't want to live with regret

"An ambulance was travelling along the same road. Initially, I did not think of helping, but when I saw the driver's anxious expression, I felt compelled to act," he was quoted saying by NST.

"To be honest, I cried while accompanying the ambulance and prayed that the patient would arrive safely at the hospital," added the Good Samaritan.

"It was rewarding to help because I had once been in a similar situation but did not act. Later, I learned that the patient in that ambulance had died, and he was the father of a friend of mine," Tuan told NST.

The final-year Bachelor of Visual Arts student at a private university added that the experience stayed with him and that he "did not want to live with the same regret a second time".

He later learned that the video had been shared by a doctor who was inside the ambulance, and the latter contacted Tuan through Threads.

Tuan said he hopes to visit the patient if given the opportunity, adding that he would continue helping those in need.

"My mother is a nurse who has spent her life helping people, and she has always been my role model," he was quoted saying by NST.

Netizens praise rider

Netizens showered the Good Samaritan with praises in the comments and many wished him success in his studies and future endeavours.

One netizen wrote: "Thank you for being someone who brings benefits to others."

"Even watching this makes me feel like crying," wrote another, who wished him many blessings in life.

Another netizen recounted being in similar situations and said they would always escort ambulances in a traffic jam. "My mum always reminded me that in this world, we should make things easier for others, and others will make things easier for us."

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esther.lam@asiaone.com