'Screaming and foaming at the mouth': Malaysian youth electrocuted to death while charging phone on bus

An 18-year-old Malaysian was electrocuted as he charged his phone while on an express bus in Penang.

Benama reported that the tragic death happened on Friday (Nov 1) at Penang Sentral.

Speaking to Malaysian media, the police said that Mohamad Nur Asymawi Jasmadi had boarded the bus, bound for Kuala Lumpur, at 6 pm.

"About 10 minutes later, a passenger heard the victim screaming and saw him foaming at the mouth," said police chief Anuar Abdul Rahman, reported The New Straits Times.

"The bus driver then called for an ambulance."

The ambulance arrived at about 6.20pm, but Jasmadi was pronounced dead at the scene, reported the Star.

"An initial investigation revealed burn marks on the victim's left fingers, suspected to be from an electric shock while he was charging his phone," said Rahman.

The police added that the end of the charging cable had melted, and the phone was also overheating.

A post-mortem found that Jasmadi died of electrocution, said Rahman, adding that the police found no elements of criminal conduct.

