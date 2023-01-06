'Luckily not in my skin-tight jeans': Elderly woman's phone suddenly explodes at home

Our lives are so very much dependent on mobile phones – some of us even sleep next to them from time to time.

But this elderly woman in her sixties has taken to social media to describe how faith in her trusty device has been eroded.

In a Facebook post shared on Thursday (Jan 5), the woman, who identified herself as Hoong Hoong, said that the battery in her Huawei phone had exploded and "burnt itself to death".

This bizarre incident happened in the afternoon while she was at home, according to Hoong Hoong.

Something that she found solace in?

"[Luckily] I was not asleep and it was not in my skin-tight blue jeans," the woman said, adding that the phone was "just black" from the fire.

And it seems that her confidence in technology is also up in flames.

"Don't love and live together with these electronic gadgets. It's better to love human beings," Hoong Hoong lamented.

In the comments, shocked netizens conveyed their commiserations to the woman.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Complaint Singapore

AsiaOne has contacted Hoong Hoong and Huawei for more information.

Other Singaporeans have faced similar issues with their mobile phones recently.

In June last year, a woman ended up with first and second-degree burns on her hand after a phone charger caught fire while she was using it.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News then, 51-year-old Liang, who was living in Australia, shared that the device was a gift that was purchased on Shopee.

"Fortunately, my face and hair were not burnt by the fire. Otherwise the injury would be more serious," she said.

ALSO READ: Malaysian man severely burnt after phone explodes on his chest

