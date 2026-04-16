'Loved ones waiting for you': Photo of motorcyclist squeezed between trailer and Second Link bridge barrier sparks debate

Two days after a 31-year-old Malaysian motorcyclist, who was travelling to work in Singapore, died after crashing into a lorry's rear, a photo showing a motorcyclist squeezed between a Malaysia-registered trailer and the Second Link's bridge barrier has sparked discussions on road safety.

Farizatul Firdaus, a content creator from Kelantan, wrote in a Facebook post: "Imagine if there was just a small mistake...No speeding, no crashes. Just being hidden can become a tragedy."

His post, published at 9am on Thursday (April 16), received about 400 interactions in six hours and was also shared on some Johor Bahru motoring community groups.

Based on the background shown in the photograph accompanying the post and the presence of cones labelled ICA (Immigration and Checkpoints Authority), the incident is likely to have happened along the Singapore-bound direction of the bridge.

While it is unclear if the incident took place on Thursday, Firdaus' post has sparked a growing and spirited discussion on road safety involving motorcyclists.

One Facebook user, Pablo Elfino, noted that such occurrences are common.

Recalling a recent encounter when he saw a motorcycle stopped in front of a lorry, Elfino wrote: "Luckily I horned to alert the lorry driver. He reversed after realising that there was a motorcycle in his blind spot. The lorry driver could have run over the motorcycle."

"Brother...If an accident were to happen to you, what would happen to your wife? Please think for her," another user Michael Ryan wrote.

Inas Lee said that some lorry drivers would signal their intention to give way to passing motorcycles by driving towards their left.

"But many motorcyclists still insist on squeezing past the left side of these lorries," he lamented.

Some commenters also pointed out that the leftmost lane is used by lorries to form up before entering Singapore and motorcyclists should not be in that lane.

Firdaus ended off his post with a simple advice: "Your loved ones are waiting for you to return home. Don't risk your life."

Lane splitting, or riding between lanes, is not illegal in both Singapore and Malaysia.

But authorities in both countries encourage motorcyclists to practise safe riding habits, including defensive riding, and to avoid weaving in and out of traffic.

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