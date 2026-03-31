Selangor horror crash: Victim a father of 3 who was out to buy textbook for son

The 33-year-old man, who died in an accident in Selangor on Sunday (March 29), was on his way to buy a textbook for his eldest son.

Amirul Hafiz Omar, a father of three young children aged between two and nine years old, died on the spot after he was hit by a car driven by a male driver in his 20s.

The victim's friend of 11 years, Illyasa Saipuzzaman, told Malaysian publication Harian Metro that Amirul took on two jobs — working at a warehouse in the day and as a part-time delivery rider at night — to provide for his family.

"We've worked together for about 11 years, he's a very helpful person. If there's a difficult task, or when someone needs help, he will be one of the first to show up," Illyasa said.

Grief and reality hits victim's family

Meanwhile, Amirul's nine-year-old son, Muhammad Aqif Amsyar, is trying to come to terms with his father's death after his mother showed him a video of Amirul spinning through the air several times before landing hard on the roof of a car.

Amirul's wife, Nor Nadia Abdul Majid, 32, told New Straits Times that Aqif said after watching the video: "Mama, Papa is hurt."

"He spun around almost 10 times," she reportedly said. "My husband weighed 120kg. Imagine some of that size being thrown like this."

According to her, Amirul started work as a part-time delivery rider about two months ago. She had also recently taken up part-time work at a courier company.

She said they took on these additional jobs to support the household.

"Everything has now changed. I've lost my husband — my source of support," added Nor Nadia, who is concerned about her children's future, including their schooling.

"They are still very young."

Motorcycle was gift from wife

In a cruel twist of fate, the motorcycle which Amirul was riding was a gift from his wife in November 2022.

Nor Nadia wrote in a Facebook post then that she had noticed Amirul scrolling through motorcycle listings every night and decided to fulfil his dream.

"Consider this a gift for taking good care of our family and carrying out your responsibilities without complaining, including dealing with this wife's antics," she wrote lovingly in the post.

In a statement on Monday, Malaysia Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the government takes the incident seriously, adding that there will be no compromise on any individual found driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

He added that the ministry is considering further amendments to the Road Transport Act to require offenders to compensate victims' families, in addition to serving prison sentences.

How the accident unfolded

In now-viral videos on social media, a grey Honda City is seen overtaking two cars at high speed just after the entrance to a local government office.

That manoeuvre brought him head-on with an oncoming motorcycle, which was seen attempting to make a last-minute attempt to avoid the car.

The impact from the collision sent the motorcyclist spinning through the air before landing hard on the roof of one of the cars.

The car driver, who is now in remand, later tested positive for alcohol and drugs.

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