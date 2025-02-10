Selangor mall shooting: Manhunt underway for suspect who fired at janitor, hijacked car

Malaysian police are on the hunt for a gunman who opened fire on a janitor at Setia City Mall in Selangor on Saturday (Feb 8) night.

After shooting the victim several times in the leg and buttocks, the gunman tried to escape by flagging down a driver and shot at the car when it did not stop, reported The Star.

The suspect then hijacked another car, holding the driver at gunpoint to drive him out of the mall, said the police. The man later ordered the driver to drop him off near Shah Alam expressway and fled on foot.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the suspect has been identified as a Malaysian man in his 30s with a record of 11 criminal and drug-related offences.

The janitor was rushed to hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

Police officers recovered more than 10 bullet casings at the stairs and parking areas of the mall.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain told Bernama it is believed that the suspect was triggered by the janitor telling him to move his belongings in the area.

The gunman is also suspected to have been under the influence of drugs during the incident, he said, adding that the real motive has not been determined yet.

Separately, Shah Alam district police chief Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said that a thorough inspection of the area around the mall was conducted and confirmed it safe, reported Bernama.

On Monday, Malaysia's Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the police force's readiness "is at its highest level of competence", reported the New Straits Times.

"We assure you that the country's security situation is under control, and there is no need to panic or be overly concerned solely based on the recent incident," he said, adding that the police had swiftly profiled the suspect.

Saifuddin also recognised the need to review the training of security guards and auxiliary police.

"Given the evolving nature of security threats and incidents occurring in public spaces, it is timely to reconsider additional measures," he was quoted by Malay Mail as saying.

"I will instruct my officers to discuss possible improvements to induction training, ensuring that the right aspects are prioritised and given due attention," he said.

