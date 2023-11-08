'Shameless': Malaysian bride blasts strangers posing as wedding guests to get free food

Despite the careful planning of a seating chart before their wedding banquet, a Malaysian couple were thrown into a frenzy when some guests found that they had nowhere to sit.

They later discovered that several strangers, who were posing as guests, had settled into the empty seats and helped themselves to the food, reported Sin Chew Daily News.

Enraged by their bold actions, local singer Jacqueline Ng took to Facebook yesterday (Nov 7) to call out the strangers that had crashed her wedding banquet in Penang several days ago, and also to apologise to other wedding attendees.

In several photos uploaded by Ng, a man dressed in a plaid shirt and wearing an earbud can be seen tucking into his meal.

The bride shared the man in the photo is one of the strangers, and was caught by an invited guest suspicious of the unfamiliar-looking man.

When asked about his identity, the stranger claimed to be Ng's neighbour — only for Ng's actual neighbour who was seated at the same table to declare that he had never seen the man before.

Unphased by the confrontation, the man then moved another empty seat at the next table and continued eating, an act Ng deemed as "shameless".

'Too many gatecrashers'

She added that she had also received messages from friends after the banquet, asking why there were several unfamiliar "uncles and aunties" seated at their tables.

Ng exclaimed: "There were too many gatecrashers, and they took the pre-assigned seats for guests, causing chaos!"

The bride had reportedly spent one week on the seating arrangement.

Fortunately, there was a spare table and other available seats due to no-shows, and the couple eventually managed to seat all invited guests.

"Tell me if you don't have money to eat, I can treat you to a meal and donate money to help you! Coming uninvited is really shameless," proclaimed Ng.

Not their first rodeo

According to Sin Chew, several netizens recognised the man in the plaid shirt, alleging that he often crashes wedding banquets. They also claimed that the man is in cahoots with the rest of the gatecrashers at Ng's wedding.

The group of people would reportedly exchange information about potential wedding banquets they would 'crash', and would wear earpieces to facilitate communication and their escape, said a netizen.

