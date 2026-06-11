Singapore driver uses legs and hands to rock vehicle's trunk while refuelling in Malaysia

The bizarre way in which the driver of a silver Singapore-registered car was seen pumping petrol in Malaysia had netizens talking.

The six-second video, uploaded to Facebook group Sgmustwatchla on Tuesday (June 9), shows the driver standing on the back of his car then pressing down on its trunk using his hands and even legs, causing it to shake up and down as the pump attendant fills it with fuel.

He tries to apply more force and shaking his car harder in an attempt to get it filled with more fuel by placing his leg one at a time on the rear bumper.

Netizens stumped

"His fuel sensor will fall soon, then realised the replacement cost will be much higher than the (cost of) fuel saved," said one commenter.

Others questioned the logic behind his decision and were left amused by the futility of his choice.

"No matter how you shake it, you won't add one to two litres (of petrol) more," said another.

Another comment read: "The whole shaking thing gives the illusion of 'it works'. Fuel is liquid. Not sand."

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com