'So what can you do?' Man seen filling Singapore-registered car with Ron95 petrol in JB allegedly challenges others

A photo showing yet another driver of a Singapore-registered car pumping Ron95 petrol in Johor Bahru has gone viral again, except this time it is over the driver's adamant responses.

Based on a Facebook user's submission to SG Road Vigilante (SGRV), the incident occurred at about 3pm on Jan 26 at a Caltex petrol kiosk along Jalan Kampung Lalang in Iskandar Puteri.

In the photo, a male driver is seen filling up a Singapore-registered Honda multi-purpose vehicle with petrol using a yellow petrol nozzle, which dispenses subsidised Ron95 fuel.

The photo has since been received over 1,600 reactions and 800 comments, and has been shared more than 600 times at the time of this article's publication.

'So how? I will also pump': Driver insists

But what stood out in the incident was the responses from a Facebook user, surnamed Toh, on SGRV and in Singapore-Johor Facebook groups.

On SGRV, he struck a defiant tone challenging other Facebook users. In response to a user who said that such offences are committed by the "same type, same species", Toh asked what the user could do, saying: "So how? I will also pump."

He then challenged others to find him in Larkin, insisting that he was alone. The exchanges, which spanned 12 hours, ended with Toh replying on Monday (Feb 2) morning that he did not break the law.

On a Singapore-Johor border crossing group, where SGRV's video was reposted to, Toh struck a similarly defiant tone.

"Hello, I am the owner of the car, that's me. So, what's the problem? I pumped legally. It's not illegal to buy. I will continue until April, continuing posting (about) me. I don't care," he wrote.

His subsequent responses either challenged others to a fight, or kept up his insistence that what he did was not illegal.

"So, what can you do? Also not illegal to buy until April. I will also (keep) pump(ing) (Ron95)," Toh wrote.

New laws from April

Presently, only the sale of Ron95 is prohibited and enforcement action can be taken only against petrol station operators, not the buyers or owners of foreign-registered vehicles.

The recent case involving a Malaysian, a Singapore permanent resident, ended up in prosecution only because the 63-year-old had tampered with his vehicle's licence plate by masking it.

On Jan 28, Malaysia's Minister for Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Armizan Ali said that his ministry is drafting new regulations to prohibit not only the sale, but also purchase of Ron95.

The new regulations are expected to come into force in April.

