Singapore-registered PHV detained at Johor checkpoint for allegedly providing illegal cross-border services

A Singapore-registered vehicle was detained in Johor for allegedly providing illegal cross-border transport services on Tuesday (Oct 7).

The Johor Road Transport Department (JPJ) uploaded a TikTok video on Tuesday morning detailing the incident, where enforcement officers stopped the vehicle at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar CIQ Complex.

The driver was suspected of operating a private-hire vehicle (PHV) and providing passenger transport services for payment without obtaining the required operating licence in Malaysia.

Investigations by enforcement officers confirmed their suspicions and that the driver had violated Malaysian laws.

The vehicle was impounded for further investigation, and the case will be investigated, said JPJ.

The enforcement agency also reiterated its zero-tolerance stance towards illegal cross-border services, and urged all road users to comply with the relevant laws.

Malaysian drivers' association calls for Singapore PHV ban

The detention comes after Southern Private Hire Vehicle Association, a Malaysian drivers' association, urged Malaysian authorities to bar Singapore-registered PHVs from entering Malaysia.

The group posted the demands on Facebook on Oct 6, calling on the Malaysian transport authority to "take concrete action without delay".

"If there is no tangible progress on either front, the level of frustration and discontent within the industry will inevitably escalate, and the consequences will be unpredictable," the association said.

