Malaysian drivers' group wants authorities to bar entry for Singapore-registered PHVs

A drivers' association in Malaysia is calling for Singapore-registered private-hire vehicles (PHV) to be barred from entering the country.

The Southern Private Hire Vehicle Association made this demand in a Facebook post on Monday (Oct 6) night, urging Malaysian authorities to act on their requests immediately.

In addition to stopping Singapore PHVs from entering Malaysia, the group is asking for the government to start legalising local cross-border point-to-point services, as well as to strictly penalise Singapore PHVs operating illegally in Malaysia.

"End the vague 'let's not harm each other' stance and shift towards concrete action," states another request.

The association said that the list of demands was created with agreement from group members and industry stakeholders.

"Our industry is not demanding special privileges — we are merely calling for a fair and level playing field," it added.

"If no action is taken soon, local operators will be pushed to the brink of survival, and the industry's order and stability will become increasingly difficult to sustain."

The group also warned that frustration and discontent among Malaysian PHV drivers will "inevitably escalate" if their demands are not acted on and will result in "unpredictable" consequences.

Last Wednesday (Oct 1), the association called Singapore's enforcement actions "indiscriminate" and claimed that some Malaysian drivers nabbed for providing chartered services were ferrying "senior executives".

"It is simply impractical — and indeed, unrealistic — to expect corporate executives who are accustomed to high-standard chauffeur services to rely on traditional taxis for their business travel needs," it said then.

Currently, only Singapore- and Malaysia-registered taxis licenced by their respective local authorities can provide cross-border ride services.

Malaysia-registered taxis must apply for a Public Service Vehicle Licence PSVL and an Asean Public Service Vehicle Permit with the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Meanwhile, in a social media post also on Monday, LTA said it caught 15 drivers providing illegal cross-border rides in areas such as Woodlands, Ang Mo Kio and Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim.

All their vehicles were impounded.

Drivers caught providing ride-hailing services without the required licence can be fined up to $3,000 and/or jailed for up to six months, and have their vehicle possibly forfeited.

