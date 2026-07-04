Singaporean man fined $6k for pumping subsidised Ron95 fuel in Johor

A Singaporean man in his 50s has pleaded guilty to illegally filling his Singapore-registered car with subsidised Ron95 fuel.

He was fined RM 20,000 (S$6,300) or three months' jail in default by the Sessions Court in Johor on Thursday (July 2) and paid the fine on the same day.

The man was caught pumping Ron95 on April 9 by enforcement officers from the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN), reported the New Straits Times.

KPDN's Johor director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo reportedly said that the successful prosecution proved the ministry's continued commitment to combating the misappropriation of controlled goods in order to protect consumer interests and ensure national supply stability.

A new regulation came into effect on April 1, banning foreign-registered cars from pumping subsidised Ron95 fuel.

The drivers of the cars would be liable for enforcement action, when previously only petrol station operators faced penalties for selling Ron95 petrol for foreign-registered vehicles.

Those convicted can face fines of up to RM1 million, a jail term of up to three years or both. Repeat offenders face up to RM3 million in fines and five years in jail.

The first arrest made following the ban was of a Singaporean man in his 50s refuelling his Singapore-registered Honda Civic with Ron95 petrol on April 9.

He was charged under Malaysia's Control of Supplies Act 1961 for the offence of purchasing controlled goods.

However, it was not made clear by Malaysian media if the man fined on July 2 was the same person.

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drimac@asiaone.com