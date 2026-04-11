Singaporean driver arrested in Johor after Ron95 foreign vehicle ban

A Singaporean man has become the first to be arrested in Johor after a new regulation banning foreign-registered cars from pumping subsidised Ron95 fuel came into effect in Malaysia on April 1.

The Singaporean, who's in his 50s, was detained during an enforcement operation at a petrol station on April 9 at about 10pm, said Johor Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo.

"Observations found that a Singapore-registered vehicle was refuelling Ron95 petrol into its tank," she was quoted as saying in Malaysian publications.

"Acting on the information and observation, enforcement officers detained the driver from continuing to refuel Ron95 petrol."

Further investigation led to the Singapore-registered vehicle being seized, alongside CCTV footage, receipts of purchases and other documents.

She added: "The suspect, a man believed to be the driver and owner of a Honda Civic, was also detained to assist investigations."

He will be charged under Malaysia's Control of Supplies Act 1961 for the offence of purchasing controlled goods — the Ron95 fuel using a foreign-registered car, in this case.

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In January, Malaysian authorities announced that new regulations that ban foreign-registered cars from purchasing Ron95 petrol would kick in on April 1.

Under the new law, drivers of foreign-registered vehicles who buy the subsidised petrol will also be penalised. Previously, only petrol station operators faced penalties for selling Ron95 petrol for foreign-registered vehicles.

The use of foreign debit and credit cards to purchase Ron95 fuel at self-service kiosks has also been banned starting April 1.

Using such cards made it difficult for petrol stations and authorities to prevent illegal purchases of Ron95, KPDN enforcement director-general Azman Adam explained.

Foreign credit and debit card users will now have to make payments at the counter instead, he added.

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drimac@asiaone.com