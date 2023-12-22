'Spontaneous BBQ session': Driver quips about his car bursting into flames at JB checkpoint

The driver of a car that burst into flames at a Johor Bahru checkpoint has come out to douse concerns over his vehicle with some lighthearted humour.

A video posted on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante on Thursday (Dec 21), shows a red Honda Civic suddenly bursting into flames at the Sultan Abu Bakar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in Johor Bahru heading towards Singapore.

The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday (Dec 19).

The owner of the vehicle, Muhd Suhail also posted on Facebook on Thursday that he is unharmed and that his car sustained minimal damage.

"Hey everyone, buckle up for the wild ride I just had! So, imagine my beloved car deciding it's time for a spontaneous BBQ session. Yep, flames and all!" Suhail cheekily said.

He proceeded to share pictures of the car in a workshop after the incident.

"No major hits to the engine, chassis, or even my fresh paint job," he wrote.

He said that the fire was caused by an injector leak.

Fortunately, Suhail was well prepared and had a fire extinguisher in the car. He said he put the flames out in under 45 seconds.

Ending the post with his plans for future modifications to his ride, Suhail said: "A full-blown revamp! New full wiring, fresh engine bay, and mods coming your way."

