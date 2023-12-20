'Where was security?' Singaporean finds car 'smashed to pieces' and ransacked in JB

One Singaporean's car was ransacked while he was on holiday in Johor Bahru on Dec 15.

Taking to TikTok last Sunday (Dec 17), user Thebluecarguy said that he had parked his car at KSL D'Esplanade Residence, which was "heavily guarded" with security personnel.

He shared that he and his friend went back to the car park at 10am the next day.

"We were shocked to see that the driver's seat window was smashed to pieces," Thebluecarguy said, adding that he did not leave any valuables in the car in plain sight.

"I had a laptop and portable charger in the boot. The thief smashed my window, unlocked the doors and also the boot.

"Everything was ransacked and was in a mess."

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@thebluecarguy/video/7313096799571463425?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7252157227077830162[/embed]

The man also questioned where security was after the car alarm sounded while the burglary was taking place.

The TikTok video showed the alleged car thief taking the lift to the car park and walking to his car.

"Please be careful whenever you are travelling across the border," Thebluecarguy said.

The video was shared on Instagram account Sgfollowsall, where it garnered over 160,000 views.

In the comments, several netizens warned against car owners leaving their valuables in their vehicles.

"Never leave your laptop, handphones in the car. Even though [it's] in the boot. They have a device detecting them," one of them wrote.

AsiaOne has contacted Thebluecarguy and KSL D'Esplanade Residence for more information.

Another Singaporean found himself traumatised after his belongings were stolen in JB recently.

Lisa Hairanee Bidin told AsiaOne on Tuesday (Dec 19) that her friend's bag was snatched by a motorcyclist during his weekend trip to Mount Austin.

He had lost his passport, phone and cash amounting to RM500 ($142) as well as an additional $200 Singapore dollars,

"Both Anthony and I are traumatised by the incident, we both have no intention of going back to JB," Lisa said.

ALSO READ: What should you do to reduce your risk of vehicle theft in Malaysia?

chingshijie@asiaone.com