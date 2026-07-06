Girl injured in Malaysia school stabbing; teen suspect detained

A 15-year-old female student was injured in a stabbing incident at a secondary school in Banting, Malaysia on Monday (July 6) morning, according to local media.

Videos circulating on social media show the alleged attacker, dressed in black with her face partially covered by a cap, walking through the school while holding what appears to be a knife in her right hand.

Students are seen running for safety, as a whistle blares in the background.

Surveillance footage of the incident posted on Threads on Monday shows the alleged attacker chasing another student across a carpark.

The victim was allegedly stabbed in the back and shoulder and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital, according to news reports.

District police chief superintendent Akmalrizal Radzi confirmed the incident to local media and said an official statement would be released later.

The alleged attacker, who is also 15 years old, had reportedly been absent from school for several months and was undergoing medical treatment.

Teachers reportedly restrained the attacker before alerting the police, who later arrived and detained the student. Police also seized a knife believed to have been used in the attack.

Police are investigating the incident and have not yet established a motive, reported local media.

Unverified claims circulating online allege that the attacker was a former student who had been expelled and returned to seek revenge. Police have not confirmed the claim, reported The Star.

Investigations are ongoing.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com