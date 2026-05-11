Teachers in Malaysia earn praise for shielding students from heavy rain in heartwarming video

A group of teachers in Malaysia has drawn praise online after they were seen braving heavy rain to shelter students as they made their way home from school.

A video of the incident, shared on Threads on Thursday (May 7), showed several students being covered with a large sheet of canvas as teachers escorted them towards the school gate.

In the post caption, the user wrote: "Getting soaked in the rain for the children."

As the canvas was not large enough to shield everyone, some teachers could be seen getting drenched in the rain while helping the students.

In the video, a teacher at the back can also be seen guiding a child who appears to have been caught in the rain.

Under the comments section, many netizens praised the teachers for their selflessness and dedication.

"Thank you to all the teachers for taking care of the students like they were your own children," wrote one user.

Another commented: "May teachers be rewarded with kindness."

"To all good teachers, (we will) remember your service," added another user.

The clip has since garnered more than 5,300 likes and 214 shares.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com