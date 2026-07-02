'Honk 2x, it's my birthday': Malaysia teen driver's request draws heartwarming response

A simple request from a teenage driver in Malaysia turned into a heartwarming display of goodwill as road users honked their horns to celebrate his 19th birthday.

An Instagram video posted on June 30 by user @slow.kia_3902 shows a piece of paper attached to a car bumper, with the text "Horn 2x please. It's my birthday today. Thank you".

Dashcam footage of the 19-year-old's car on June 29, from about 10.30am till midnight, shows drivers and motorcyclists complying with the request.

While most drivers gave one or two quick honks, some went the extra mile with a longer string of honks.

In one clip, a grey BMW car can be seen chasing down his vehicle to deliver a celebratory honk.

"Happy 19th birthday to me! Thank you everyone," the two-minute-15-second video captioned.

"As long as it's meaningful, everyone will support you. I accomplished something I regretted not doing last year."

The vehicle bore a JNQ-series licence plate, indicating it was registered in Johor.

Netizens flooded the comments with birthday wishes and praises for the kind strangers on the road.

One user jested: "Today must have been the day with the most horns on this entire road!"

"Everyone did so well. What a lovely scene, happy birthday," wrote another.

A similar incident occurred in 2024 when a woman, Nadiah Rusman, 30, pranked her father by attaching a note to the back of his car with a similar request, bearing the note "Today is my father's birthday. Please honk twice".

Despite noticing other vehicles honking on the road in Kuala Lumpur, he did not realise it was a prank and assumed the drivers were simply greeting him, reported the New Straits Times then.

The woman, who was working in Singapore then, posted the playful stunt on TikTok, garnering over 5.4 million views.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com