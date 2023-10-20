'Thinner than my faith': Man in Malaysia gets paper-thin egg in RM1 nasi lemak

A man in Malaysia was left puzzled after receiving a piece of omelette as thin as a sheet of paper in his RM1 nasi lemak.

Finding this amusing, he took to X on Oct 13, showing the "thinnest egg" he has ever seen in such a dish.

Holding the sliver of egg with his fingertips, he wrote: "The nasi lemak's egg is as thin as my faith."

Apart from the omelette, the man told Malaysian media that the rest of the dish had two anchovies and a lone peanut.

His colleague had bought several servings from a streetside stall in Shah Alam, Selangor, and gave them out at work.

The man's post garnered a million views with a week, amusing netizens who flooded the thread with jokes.

[embed]https://twitter.com/HaidirEmran/status/1713256057638932853[/embed]

One netizen superimposed a face on the photo of the egg, calling it "Nasi Lemak SpongeBob". Another asked, "Is this really an egg or a piece of cracker?"

"There's a QR code printed on the egg, you should scan it," a netizen jested.

