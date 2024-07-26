Toyota cars target for Johor syndicates that can steal them in just 30 seconds

Car theft syndicates in Johor need only 30 seconds to break into vehicles they wish to steal, said Johor police chief M. Kumar.

In two videos posted to the Johor police Facebook page, Kumar can be seen speaking to local media at the Johor police contingent headquarters.

In the first video, Kumar explained that the syndicates in question used devices which could start a car's ignition and jammers that could turn a car's alarms and GPS off.

He added that these syndicates typically steal cars, motorcycles and spare parts for automobiles, which are high in demand overseas.

Kumar said that the police crippled several of such Johor-based syndicates in an integrated operation held from June 21 to July 21, which targeted car workshops as well as automobile and spare parts sellers.

During this operation, the authorities arrested more than 110 men and women aged 16 to 59, according to Kumar.

The thieves would operate in small groups and scour estates, residential areas and shopping centre car parks for vehicles to steal using rental cars, said Kumar.

Stolen cars were then transported to neighbouring countries by land, where they could be sold on the black market for up to RM40,000 (S$11,520) per vehicle, he added.

In the second video on the Johor police's Facebook page, Kumar can be seen showing reporters a Toyota Fortuner, a Vellfire, an Alphard and a Hilux that had been confiscated during this operation.

He stated that these Toyota models are high in demand in neighbouring countries and therefore commonly stolen by car theft syndicates.

Older vehicles, which often have a lower supply of spare parts, are also high in demand on the black market, he added.

In 2024 alone, some 69 luxury and four-wheel drive cars valued at RM8.8 million (S$2.54 million) have been reported lost in Johor, Kumar said.

"During the operation, a total of 81 vehicles were seized by police."

"The vehicles consist of 25 cars, a van, four lorries, 51 motorcycles and 13 motorcycle frames," he said, adding that 30 vehicle components and various vehicle theft equipment were also confiscated from the suspects.

Kumar assured that all stolen vehicles will be returned to their owners once investigations were completed.

The Johor police chief also urged motorists to remain vigilant and ensure their automobiles were well-guarded by security systems.

