'Everything also want to rob': Man warns Singaporeans after car window gets smashed at JB Ramadan bazaar

A evening of shopping in Johor Bahru (JB) turned into quite the nightmare for a car owner after he found his car broken into.

Taking to TikTok on Monday (March 18), user Zackabadi671 posted a clip of the incident with the caption: "All Singaporeans be careful when Raya shopping in Malaysia."

It is not known when exactly the incident took place, but Zackabadi671 mentioned in the clip that it took place at S’MART Pandan, one of the biggest Ramadan bazaars in JB.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@zackabadi671/video/7347560828331166984[/embed]

The 20-second clip showed the car's two front windows smashed into pieces.

The car owner also captured the insides of his car after the alleged break-in, which showed an empty interior. He didn't say what items were stolen from his car.

Devastated by what he saw, Zackabadi671 said in Malay: "This usually happens in Malaysia, I don't need to say more. Everything also want to rob. They just want to take people's things."

Garnering 537,000 views and 2,800 comments, Zackabadi671's video received mixed reactions from netizens.

Many online sympathised with Zackabadi671's plight and gave him advice on how to avoid such mishaps in the future.

However, others felt that Zackabadi671 should take greater care and not park his car in that area, with one saying is "dangerous".

A few Malaysians chimed in that even the locals rarely shop at S’MART Pandan.

AsiaOne has reached out to Zackabadi671 for comment.

ALSO READ: 'Where was security?' Singaporean finds car 'smashed to pieces' and ransacked in JB

ashwini.balan@asiaone.com