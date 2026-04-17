'Truly moving': Malaysia PM Anwar gifts iPads to 2 kids who gave him $2.30 in Hari Raya money

A heartfelt gesture that brought joy all around.

Malaysian siblings Aesha Khadeeja, 10, and Uwais Al Qorni, eight, did not expect their spontaneous gesture of giving their Hari Raya money to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim would be reciprocated with iPads among other things, reported Bernama on April 14 (Tuesday).

"The sincerity of Uwais and Aesha in sending me Hari Raya money yesterday is truly moving," said Datuk Seri Anwar on his Facebook page on the same day.

Hari Raya money is gifted during the Eid period to loved ones.

Apart from the iPads, the siblings also received packets of Hari Raya money, school supplies and a Quran, which were delivered to their home in Terengganu.

According to Anwar, the gifts were "a token of appreciation for their priceless sincerity" and to encourage them to pursue knowledge and build a better future.

The joyful encounter that led to the touching gesture first happened on April 13, where the prime minister was on a one-day working visit to Terengganu and was scheduled to fly back to Kuala Lumpur that night.

The siblings told Bernama that they were on their way home from Quran lessons when they saw the leader's convoy with a police escort heading to Sultan Mahmud Airport in Kuala Nerus.

Their mother drove them to the airport and waited for about an hour hoping to catch a glimpse of Anwar.

In a video of the interaction posted on Anwar’s Facebook page, he is seen walking towards a gate.

The sounds of children wishing him "Selamat Hari Raya" can be heard then they stuck their arms through the gate to pass Hari Raya packets to him.

The video cuts to Anwar pulling out RM2 (S$0.64) from one of the envelopes and RM5 from the other on the plane.

Social media users praised the siblings for their sincere acts of kindness.

"The love between the Prime Minister and Malaysians," said one user.

Another commented: "A young child with a pure heart knows how to judge the sincerity of a leader."

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com

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