Video of Pakistani inmate escaping Malaysian jail goes viral; manhunt still underway

A video of a 24-year-old Pakistani inmate who escaped from Malaysia's Sungai Buloh Prison during a transfer within the jail compound last week has gone viral.

In the video shared on Facebook on Sunday (April 12), the fugitive Muhammad Hassan can be seen breaking away from a line of inmates as they disembark from a prison truck on April 9 after attending court proceedings.

Hassan, who was clad in an orange t-shirt and black pants, appears to alight slowly before suddenly running off unshackled. Shortly after, two prison officers are seen chasing after him.

Based on the timestamp, the incident is believed to have occurred at around 5.51pm.

In a statement on Sunday, Sungai Buloh district police chief Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor said the manhunt for Hassan is ongoing, adding that the fugitive is still believed to be in the country and border security has been tightened.

The police assured that public safety is under control, and that officers are fully committed to apprehending Hassan.

The police also advised members of the public to be aware of their surroundings, and not to circulate rumours.

Anyone with information on Hassan's whereabouts should contact the police immediately, said Superintendent Hafiz.

Hassan was in remand for offences including robbery and child sexual assault.

The prisons department earlier said it remains committed to ensuring the safety of detainees and the public, adding that it will take firm action against any procedural breaches.

The police had also urged the public to remain vigilant due to the nature of the man's alleged offences.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com

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