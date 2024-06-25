'We demand a year of free car washes': Duo finds vehicle covered in faeces after pipe bursts at KL mall

A woman was greeted by a foul-smelling surprise when she returned to her car after having dinner at The Exchange TRX in Kuala Lumpur.

TikToker Eyera Azlan detailed in a 24-second video posted on Monday (June 24) that she was walking back to her car with a companion after dinner and noticed that the car park smelled like faeces.

To her horror, she found the cause of the unpleasant smell to be a burst sewer pipe right above the lot her Volkswagen Beetle was parked in.

Her white car was covered in sewage water from the pipe which contained faeces, resulting in the smell.

"Out of all parking spaces, of course it had to be ours," she wrote

"We demand a year of free car washing and parking."

Some netizens who came across Eyera's video expressed their shock and some agreed that Eyera should ask for compensation.

One such comment read: "I was like, 'nah, it's just water. Not that bad'. TOILET WATER!? You better ask for a new car."

One commenter wrote: "New fear unlocked? Next time going to mall use grab."

"Should [ask for] a lifetime [of free parking and car wash], not just a year. Hope you’re okay," wrote another netizen.

Some other netizens left comments joking about the situation as well.

One comment read: "Oh, that is the latest feature from the mall. Automated car park and car wash. No need to pay."

"The chosen one," joked another commenter.

"I always felt I was very unlucky, until I saw this video. I'm sorry," wrote another netizen

AsiaOne has reached out to Eyera for more information.

The Exchange TRX opened in November last year and houses numerous high-end designer brands such as Gentle Monster and Malaysia's first and largest luxury Japanese department store, Seibu.

The mall also houses Malaysia's first Apple store, which opened its doors to customers on Saturday (June 22).

