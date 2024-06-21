Commuters find poop on public bus and MRT train

A crappy new trend?

Two separate incidents of commuters finding poop on public transport started circulating online on June 19.

A video of one incident was shared by SGFollowsAll follower who wrote: "Today, I boarded bus 87 from CDC (ComfortDelGro Driving Centre) Ubi and someone took a s*** in the back of the bus."

The video shows someone walking to the rear of the bus to see some brown substance on the floor in the corner under the rear seat.

One Instagram user commented: "I really hope that is fudge."

Two photos of the other incident on the MRT train was posted on Reddit with the caption: "Spotted in the first cabin on the brown line. Probably the reason why the brown line is, well, brown."

The brown line refers to the Thomson-East Coast Line.

One Redditor commented: "The smell must have been intense."

Defecating in public is an offence under the Environmental Public Health Act and offenders are liable to a maximum fine of $1,000 for the first conviction.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.