Wedding gatecrasher in JB eats at another banquet after getting kicked out of first one

A wedding's a joyous occasion - less so for those uninvited, however.

One man showed up in Johor Bahru at a wedding banquet on Saturday (Nov 11) and posed as a guest, China Press reported.

Wedding emcee 'Fat Cat' told the Chinese daily that he saw a well-dressed man in his 50s congratulating the newlyweds before walking to the stage and speaking with the singer.

After exchanging pleasantries, he said that he could sing and asked if they were willing to hire him as a performer.

After they turned him down, the man walked over to one of the tables and sat down with the bride's guests.

"The bride's family and friends had never seen this man before, so they checked his identity with the groom's side.

"After finding out that he wasn't on the invite list, they asked the man to leave."

But he appeared to be quite determined in getting a free meal that day.

After he was kicked out, the man sneaked into the banquet hall next door and started helping himself to the food and drinks.

When the staff noticed what he was doing, he was removed from the premises.

Fat Cat said: "If you're really struggling in life, you should seek the right channels for help. This is really shameful!"

