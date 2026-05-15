Malaysian rapper Namewee acquitted of drug possession charges

Malaysian singer-rapper Namewee has been cleared of two drug possession charges by a Kuala Lumpur court.

The 43-year-old, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, was granted a discharge and acquittal on his second try at getting the charges to be dropped or reduced, reported The Star.

Namewee faced one charge of possessing 1.57g of methamphetamine and a second charge of 0.78g of sildenafil in a hotel room on Oct 22, 2025.

Sildenafil is a drug commonly used to treat erectile dysfunction.

His case was in the public eye after police allegedly linked him to the murder of Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh, who was found dead in a bathroom in the same hotel.

The musician pleaded not guilty to both drug possession charges and had filed his first representation seeking a review of his charges in late April, which was rejected by the Attorney-General's Chambers.

In court on Thursday (May 14), the prosecution said it did not intend to pursue the case further, according to Sin Chew Daily, and he was granted a discharge and acquittal.

Namewee, who had turned up in court on a wheelchair, said in a Facebook post later that he had recently injured his leg and added he was worried it would be seen as "fishing for sympathy".

The rapper had also been accused of using drugs at the hotel on Oct 22, but was acquitted of the charge in December after a negative urine test.

He released a single called Drowning in F Minor on May 8, which he said was written when he was detained by the police as part of a probe into Hsieh's death.

[[nid:727095]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com