We're lucky he didn't go blind, says dad of Malaysian teen who was hit in the eye during school caning

A secondary school student in Penang, Malaysia nearly went blind after a teacher caned him on Thursday (Sept 14).

The 17-year-old boy's father, Mazni Mohamad, told Malaysia Gazette that his son was caught vaping in class and later taken to see the assistant disciplinary teacher.

After a round of questioning, the student was reportedly caught lying about the incident and the teacher decided on caning as punishment.

"The cane hit his right eye, causing him to bleed," said Mazni, 47.

The student then complained that he was in pain and noticed bloodstains on his hand.

Realising that the teen was injured, the school authorities first took him to a clinic, and later rushed him to the hospital. However, there were no eye specialists in the hospital so the student had to be referred to another one for further treatment.

Mazni also said that he didn't expect his son's injury to be serious when he arrived at the hospital.

"At the moment, my son's condition is stable but he needs to be monitored for five days before the doctor decides on further treatment," he said.

But the concerned father raised questions about who would be held responsible if the incident left the boy blind.

"I know my son has disciplinary issues, but this is not the way to teach him a lesson. We're lucky he didn't go blind," he said.

Mazni also said he would make a police report and meet with the school authorities to discuss the matter.

On Sept 16, the local education department said that investigations into the case was ongoing, Harian Metro reported.

"We are waiting for the full report from the school and hope that he will be released this Monday.

"However, we hope that this case can be resolved amicably," said Abdul Rashid Abdul Samad, director of the education department.

