Woman allegedly sends kitten flying with kick, sparking outrage in Malaysia

A video allegedly showing an elderly woman kicking a stray kitten in Malaysia has sparked online fury, with social media users condemning the act as cruel and inhumane.

The force of the woman's kick allegedly sent a kitten airborne, with a witness estimating that it was flung several metres away.

Detailing the incident in a Threads post, user @mdaudyusof alleged that a woman had approached a group of youths feeding a mother cat and her kittens at a rest and service area while travelling from Tangkak to Rompin.

"While waiting for my child, I saw an auntie walking quickly as if she was looking for a toilet. After she was done, she approached the four youths and asked why they were feeding the cats. I helped explain that the cats were hungry," wrote @mdaudyusof.

He added that "the auntie suddenly kicked the kittens", and one "flew three to four metres".

According to him, the woman also questioned why people were feeding the animals.

"She asked what the benefit was of feeding cats and why they were wasting their salary buying cat food. The youths were stunned and remained silent," the user said.

He said he had received various suggestions from members of the public on the appropriate channels to file a report.

He also appealed for help from anyone with dashcam footage along the Segamat–Muadzam Shah route on Saturday between 3pm and 5pm, which could help identify the woman.

Netizens condemn alleged act

Social media users condemned the woman's actions, describing it as an act of animal cruelty.

"Report it. Hopefully she gets a fitting punishment," said one commenter.

Another comment read: "So cruel, she kicked it so hard. Poor cat."

Another user said that even if someone did not like cats, they should not intentionally kick them, adding that the incident was heartbreaking.

"That lady is a monster in the form of human," wrote another commenter.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com