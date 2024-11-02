Woman blocks vehicle with body to allow Singapore-registered vans to cut queue at JB checkpoint

A woman recently blocked a vehicle with her body to allow two vans to cut the queue near the Johor Bahru checkpoint on Thursday (Oct 31).

In a video clip posted by Facebook user Dannis Chua, she can be seen holding up the traffic as she signalled for the vans with Singapore licence plates to cut into the lane.

The woman also appeared to be unfazed by the honking from the motorist behind her.

Her actions sparked a number of comments online.

"Why not signal before slowly moving into the lane? Why go through the trouble of getting someone to block the way? Is the driver stupid?" one netizen asked.



"I would've driven forward a little and knocked her down. That'll teach her a lesson," said another.

Others encouraged the motorist who filmed the footage to alert the relevant authorities in Malaysia and Singapore.

According to China Press, the Malaysian police confirmed that the incident took place between the Sultan Iskandar building and the Johor Bahru South Police District jurisdiction.

No one has reported the incident so far, but the police said they will continue to investigate the matter.

[[nid:701647]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com