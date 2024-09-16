Woman who blocked car with body at Second Link hits back at accusations of queue cutting

A woman who was caught on video using her body to block a car at the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link on Sunday (Sept 15) has spoken out about the matter.

The woman, surnamed Zhuang, said that she and her husband had been forced out of their lane earlier by the other driver.

Facebook user Elexio Kim had uploaded dashcam footage of the incident, which shows the woman signalling to a Toyota Prius driving on leftmost lane to cut in front of the car.

But Zhuang told Chinese publication 8world that the clip did not show the full story, adding that she and her husband were not queue cutters.

The woman explained that they had just exited a toll booth and had joined the leftmost lane when a black car from the right lane tried to cut into their lane.

"My husband felt that [the space] was too tight and there wasn't a safe distance between the cars, so he didn't let the other driver cut in," she said.

According to Zhuang, the driver of the black car then honked at them repeatedly and forced their car to the left. This led to their Toyota Prius nearly hitting a road barricade separating the car and bus lanes.

The dashcam footage that the woman supplied showed a black car moving into the small space in front of the Toyota Prius, forcing the latter to turn left and fall out of the queue.

"I thought it was really dangerous, so I alighted and approached the other driver to ask what he was trying to do and why he was forcing us to the left," Zhuang recounted.

However, the driver did not alight but inched his car forward towards her before finally giving way.

Zhuang told 8world she knew her actions were dangerous, but they had been forced into a corner then. She hopes to clarify the incident and clear her name.

"He only put a short clip online, why did he not post the whole video?" questioned the woman.

"Our dashcam couldn't capture the side view, but it can be seen that our car was forced to move to the left."

ALSO READ: Who's at fault? Lorry driver tries to block car with body at Tuas, gets hit as driver accelerates

lim.kewei@asiaone.com