Woman stuck for 2 hours in JB mall's car park amid long queue, netizens blame Singaporeans

No one likes waiting in traffic, especially if you're stuck for nearly two hours.

TikTok user Muthammah2124 shared that she was stuck in traffic at Mid Valley Southkey mall in Johor Bahru (JB) for nearly two hours in a TikTok video uploaded on Friday (March 29).

"People asked me to work in Kuala Lumpur and I said no because traffic is bad," she can be heard saying in the video.

"But when I work in JB, the traffic is also like trash! Rubbish!"

She posted that she was stuck in that car park from 10pm to about midnight on Friday.

Muthammah2124 wasn't alone in her plight, however - many netizens also shared that they were caught in traffic snarls as well.

One user shared that they took the Tebrau Expressway exit but also ended up in a huge jam, leading to them breaking fast in the car.

According to them, they were stuck from 5pm to 7.20pm.

Another said: "Was there yesterday (March 30), stuck in jam JB-side jam for four hours."

These comments were in response to a suggestion that motorists should take the Tebrau Expressway exit instead of the Woodlands exit - although netizens complained of congestions at both exits.

Who's to blame?

Some netizens also pointed out that the reason for the surge in traffic could have been due to those from Singapore travelling to up north to Malaysia over the long weekend.

"Even Singapore is shopping in JB," one user said.

Many also opined that the Good Friday long weekend has drawn crowds from Singapore into Malaysia, with other users adding that the currency exchange rate has encouraged them to do so.

"But it's okay since it's supporting [business] in Malaysia," a netizen also said.

Record number of travellers cleared checkpoints on March 28: ICA

The Immigrations and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said last Thursday (March 28) that travellers can expect delays of up to three hours when going through Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints.

The ICA also encouraged those travelling in cars to use the new QR code system to facilitate faster immigration clearance.

These QR codes can by individual travellers or groups of up to 10 travelling in the same vehicle.

According to the ICA, around 510,000 travellers cleared the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints last Thursday, prior to the long weekend, The Straits Times reported last Saturday (March 30).

This is a record number for travellers using the land checkpoints within a day, exceeding the previous record set on March 15 of around 500,000 travellers.

Travellers using the land checkpoints ought to factor in additional waiting time for immigration clearance, ICA stated.

"ICA also seeks travellers' understanding and co-operation to be patient, observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline, and co-operate with officers on-site when using the land checkpoints," the ICA spokesperson also said.

