510,000 travellers cleared Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints on March 28, highest in a single day: ICA

SINGAPORE – A total of 510,000 travellers cleared the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints on March 28, ahead of the Good Friday long weekend, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a statement on Friday (March 29).

The figure is a record for the most number of travellers using the land checkpoints in a day, added ICA. It exceeds the previous record, set on March 15, when close to half a million travellers crossed the land checkpoints.

ICA said that it observed continuous tailbacks from Malaysia at Woodlands Checkpoint throughout March 28, resulting in vehicular queues that extended beyond Seletar Expressway. A tailback was also observed at the Second Link, from Malaysia and reaching Tuas Checkpoint, it added.

ICA said travellers can expect very heavy traffic on March 29 and 30 at both land checkpoints, with continuous tailbacks from Malaysia’s checkpoints for departing motorists. Arrival traffic is also expected to be heavy on March 31 as travellers return to Singapore.

ICA advised travellers using the land checkpoints during this period to factor in additional waiting time for immigration clearance.

"ICA also seeks travellers' understanding and cooperation to be patient, observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline, and cooperate with officers on-site when using the land checkpoints," it said.

Updates on the traffic situation can be found on ICA’s Facebook page.

