Working up a sweat: Woman in Malaysia sells her unwashed underwear online

If you look hard enough, you can find pretty much anything online – from underwear and socks to… used underwear and socks.

That’s right, according to Chinese media outlet Noodou, a woman in Malaysia has posted online listings for the sale of her used underwear – unwashed, and with an “original sweat scent”.

Ranging from RM60 (S$18) to RM120 per order, the difference in price is determined by the length of time a purchaser would like the woman to wear the item before selling it to them.

The seller provides free shipping to Kuala Lumpur, while also stating in her ad that she is an 18-year-old female college student.

The listings have since been taken down.

Apparently, her used underwear are in such high demand that pre-orders are required: "Please be patient if you place an order. Recently, (there have been) too many orders (with) short supply."

PHOTO: Noodou

PHOTO: Noodou

One person purchased the item and gave it a five-star review in the 'Product Ratings' section, writing “10/10 satisfaction” in the comments.

This isn't the only unusual item the seller has on their page, as she also sells her unwashed socks for RM40 to RM75.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.