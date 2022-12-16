'You still owe me a wedding': Delivery rider dies in Penang accident, leaving behind wife and twin babies

A man's endeavour to provide for his family took a bad turn.

In a rush to deliver food to a customer, he was killed in an accident in Penang last Saturday (Dec 10), leaving behind his wife and 10-month-old twins.

His widow then penned a poignant note on Facebook, sharing her heartbreak over his sudden death.

"This is the last photo we took together, you promised me that once we bought a house, we'd have a wedding and take wedding photos," she wrote in Chinese.

"But now you don't just owe me a wedding, you also abandoned me and [our children], and expect me to attend your funeral, how could you be so heartless?"

The couple, who had been together for seven years, were supposed to celebrate their second wedding anniversary in January.

In her post, she also recounted what happened on that fateful, describing how her legs "turned to jelly" when she heard the bad news.

She rushed over to the accident scene but realised her husband had already been taken to the hospital.

"Everyone told me you'd stopped breathing, but I still held on to the hope that you'd wake up. When I saw your icy cold body, I couldn't take it," she wrote.

Li's funeral was held on Monday.

According to China Press, Li was in a hurry to deliver food to a new location after learning that the customer had entered the wrong address on the delivery app.

Details of the accident remain unclear.

While some might put the blame on the customer, Li's wife said that she had come to terms with his death, but she urged the public to be more careful when placing orders, so that a tragedy like this can be prevented.

