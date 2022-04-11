'Your child hasn't even been born yet': Newly-wed dies in traffic accident along Gambas Ave

A young newly-wed food delivery rider has died in a road traffic accident that took place along Gambas Avenue on Sunday (April 10).

The 24-year-old victim has been married for just over a month, reported Lianhe Zaobao. His wife is three months pregnant, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Upon hearing the news of the accident, 12 of his relatives and friends gathered at the scene on Sunday, some choking back tears, others hugging one another as they wept bitterly.

"My brother! Mother and father love you so much, your child hasn't even been born yet," his older brother cried out, reported Shin Min.

He added that his family is searching the internet for CCTV footages of the accident and appealing for eye-witnesses to come forward.

When contacted by AsiaOne, the police said they were alerted to a fatal accident involving a van and two motorcycles along Gambas Avenue towards Yishun Avenue 7 at 1.08pm on Sunday.

The police said a 24-year-old male motorcyclist was found motionless and pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic. A 20-year-old male motorcyclist was conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

A 36-year-old male van driver was arrested for careless driving causing death, and the police said investigations are ongoing.

Passers-by attending to a victim along Gambas Ave on April 10. PHOTO: Screengrab/SG Road Vigilante

A video posted on SG Road Vigilante showed a motorcycle lying on its side on the second lane of the road and a victim wearing the Foodpanda uniform on the ground nearby.

Out of respect, a passer-by used his umbrella to cover the delivery driver.

About 50 metres away, a few passers-by were attending to another victim who seemed to be alert.

In 2019, a GrabFood delivery driver died in a traffic accident along the same road Gambas Avenue.

