10 best savings accounts in Singapore with highest interest rates (February 2026)

Finding the best savings account in Singapore isn't just about rates-it's about what fits your life. With banks changing interest rates and requirements every few months, it can be tricky to spot the real winners. Whether you're saving for your first big goal, growing your nest egg, or just want a hassle-free place for your cash, this guide to the best savings accounts in Singapore will help you find your match.

We've done the legwork by comparing all the top savings accounts in Singapore, so you can easily see which ones offer the best rates, perks, and flexibility right now.

At a glance: Best savings accounts in Singapore with highest interest rates (Feb 2026)

Savings account Effective interest rates (p.a.) Best for Standard Chartered BonusSaver Up to 7.05 per cent (on first $100,000, fulfil 4 criteria) High spenders OCBC 360 Up to 5.45 per cent (on first $100,000, fulfil 5 criteria) Lower income earners ($1,800 min. salary) Citi Wealth First Account Up to 7.51 per cent (on first $50,000 – $500,000, fulfil 5 criteria) Those with other Citibank products Bank of China Smart Saver Up to 4.60% (on first $100,000, fulfil 4 criteria) High spenders UOB One Up to 1.90% (on first $150,000, fulfil 2 criteria) Freelancers & self-employed Maybank Save Up Up to 3.33% (on first $75,000, fulfil 3 criteria) Home, education, car loan users DBS Multiplier Up to 4.10% (on first $50,000 – $100,000, fulfil 3 criteria) Salaried workers CIMB FastSaver 2.00% (on first $25,000, fulfil 2 criteria) Young adults starting their careers POSB SAYE (Save As You Earn) 3.50% (just deposit and maintain money, no criteria to fulfill!) Students or first-jobbers HSBC Everyday Global Account Up to 3.08% (register and qualify for the HSBC Everyday+ Rewards Programme) HSBC Everyday+ Rewards Programme, HSBC Everyday Global Debit Card users

Most savings accounts require you to jump through a whole bunch of hoops to enjoy their best rates. But let's be realistic here. Most of us aren't going to be taking a home loan, buying insurance from the bank, and investing with the bank — and certainly not all at the same time.

What will you earn if you only fulfill two or three criteria, such as crediting your salary and spending on your credit card? Here's our realistic summary for those with $50,000 and $100,000 to stash away:

Saving accounts and the 2-3 easiest requirements to fulfill Effective interest rate and earnings on first $50,000 Effective interest rate and earnings on first $100,000 Citi Wealth First Account

Save $3,000/month + Spend $250/month 3.01% (up to first $50,000)

You earn: $1,505 per year (~$125 per month) 1.53% p.a. (for regular Citibanking customers, 3.01% only applies to the first $50,000)

You earn: $1,530 per year ($128 per month) Standard Chartered BonusSaver

Credit min. $3,000 salary + Spend $1,000/month 2.05% p.a. (up to first $100,000)

You earn: $1,025 ($85.42 per month) 2.05% p.a. (up to first $100,000)

You earn: $2,050 ($170.83 per month) UOB One

Credit min. $1,600 salary + Spend $500/month 1.00% p.a. (up to first $75,000)

You earn: $500 per year (~$42 per month) 1.38% p.a. (EIR on first $100,000)

You earn: $1,375 per year (~$115 per month)

Note: The maximum EIR of 1.90% p.a. applies on first $150,000. OCBC 360

Credit min. $1,800 salary + Spend $500/month + Save $500/month 2.05% p.a. (up to first $75,000)

You earn: $1,025 per year (~$85 per month) 2.45% p.a. (EIR on first $100,000)

You earn: $2,450 ($204 per month) Bank of China SmartSaver

Credit min. $2,000 salary ($3,000 from 1 Nov 2025) + Spend $750/month 1.20% p.a. (up to first $100,000)

You earn: $600 per year (~$50 per month) 1.20% p.a. (up to first $100,000)

You earn:$1,200 per year (~$100 per month) Maybank Save Up Programme

Credit min. $2,000 salary + Spend $500/month 1.24% p.a. (up to first $50,000)

You earn: $619 per year (~$52 per month) 1.12% p.a. (EIR on first $100,000, since bonus interest only applies to the first $75,000)

You earn: $1,121.50 per year (~$93 per month) DBS Multiplier

Credit salary + 1 category ($500 min. in monthly transactions) 1.80% p.a. (up to first $50,000)

You earn: $900 per year (~$75 per month) 0.925% p.a. (since 1.80% p.a. only applies up to first $50,000)

You earn: $927 per year (~$77 per month) CIMB FastSaver

Credit salary/schedule GIRO transfer + Spend $800/month on CIMB Visa Signature Credit Card 1.54% p.a. (up to first $50,000)

You earn: $770 per year (~$64 per month) 1.29% p.a. (EIR on first $100,000)

You earn: $1,290 per year (~$108 per month) POSB SAYE (Save As You Earn)

No requirements, but cannot withdraw for 2 years 3.50% p.a.

You earn: $1,750 per year (~$146 per month) 3.50% p.a.

You earn: $3,500 per year (~$292 per month) HSBC Everyday+ Rewards Programme

Deposit min. $2,000 and make 5 transactions Up to 2.08% p.a. interest + 1% cashback (capped at $300 a month)

You earn: $1,040 per year (~$87 per month) (excludes cashback) Up to 2.08% p.a. interest + 1% cashback (capped at $300 a month)

You earn: $2,080 per year (~$173 per month) (excludes cashback)

Note: The table above assumes you have a regular banking relationship. If you earn more, spend more, or are a premier or private banking client, you may enjoy better rates. Read the individual sections on each savings account below to find out more.

Best savings account for…

Not every saver has the same needs. Here's our quick guide to the best savings accounts in Singapore for different life stages and banking habits:

High savers (large balances)

If you consistently keep a high balance (above $100,000), look for accounts that offer elevated rates on larger sums and don't cap bonus interest too soon. The UOB One Account is a standout here, as it offers a flat effective interest rate on balances up to $150,000, making it one of the best options for those who want their full nest egg to earn more. Alternatively, the Citi Wealth First Account may suit those able to meet higher eligibility criteria for even bigger balances.

Students

Students often want accounts with minimal hoops and no penalties for lower balances. The POSB SAYE Account is popular for its zero-fuss, "set and forget" savings-just make regular deposits and leave your savings to grow.

If liquidity is more important, CIMB FastSaver has no complex requirements, no fall-below fee, and a low minimum balance, making it an easy starting point for younger savers.

Freelancers and those with no salary credit

If your income doesn't arrive in predictable monthly GIRO credits, you'll want an account that doesn't penalise you for missing a salary requirement. CIMB FastSaver is flexible and doesn't demand a salary credit to unlock its highest rates.

DBS Multiplier is also worth a look-its bonus interest can be unlocked through various transaction categories, including investments and PayLah! spending, rather than just salary.

No-fuss users

If you prefer to keep things simple — minimal paperwork, few conditions, and reliable interest — the UOB One Account is one of the easiest to manage: just credit your salary and spend $500 on a UOB card to qualify for bonus rates. The POSB SAYE Account is another strong contender for hands-off savers who just want to "set and forget" for steady returns.

1. Citi Wealth First Account

The Citi Wealth First Account has a simple mechanic for calculating its total interest rate: base interest (0.01 per cent) + bonus interest (up to 7.50 per cent).

Its base interest starts at 0.01 per cent for everyone, whether you're a Citibanking, Citi Priority, Citigold, or Citigold Private Client customer. That's the lowest base interest rate out of all the savings accounts on this list.

Next, beef up that measly 0.01 per cent up with bonus interest rates. You get different bonus rates depending on which of the following categories you fulfil:

Spend (+1.5 per cent): Spend at least $250/month on your Citibank Debit Mastercard.

Invest (+1.5 per cent): Purchase one or more new single lump sum investments totalling at least $50,000/month. Investments can include Unit Trust, Structured Notes and Bonds.

Insure (+1.5 per cent): Purchase one or more new single premium policies totalling at least $50,000/month. This excludes policies purchased using Central Provident Fund Savings or Supplementary Retirement Schemes.

Borrow (+1.5 per cent): Take up a new home loan of at least $500,000.

Save (+1.5 per cent): Deposit more money into your account, increasing your account's average daily balance by at least $3,000 from the previous month's.

If you fulfil all of the transaction categories above, the maximum interest rate you can get with the Citi Wealth First Account is a generous 7.51 per cent. That's one of the highest rates among the savings accounts this month. Plus, it applies to the first $50,000 to $150,000 in your account, and not just the first $25,000 after the first $100,000 or something like that (looking at you, UOB One). That means 7.51 per cent p.a. is the effective interest rate!

Realistically speaking, most of us can only deposit our salaries in the account, i.e. "Save", and "Spend". If you only fulfil these 2 criteria, you'll earn 3.01 per cent p.a. interest on the Citi Wealth First Account. That's $1,505 earned per year from your first $50,000.

The only advantage to starting a Citigold or Citigold Private Client banking relationship is that the bonus interest rates can apply to a larger sum of money. For Citibanking and Citi Priority customers, bonus interest rates are applied to only the first $50,000, according to the Citi Wealth First T&Cs (Clause 7). This increases to $250,000 for Citigold and $500,000 for Citigold Private Client.

Citi Wealth First Account

Minimum balance: $15,000

Fall below fee: $15

Bonus interest cap: $50,000 - $500,000

2. Standard Chartered BonusSaver account interest rates

After peaking in Jun 2025 at 8.05 per cent p.a., the maximum interest rate for the Standard Chartered BonusSaver savings account is now down to 7.05 per cent p.a. as of Jan 2026.

Here's a breakdown of the changes that took effect on 1 Jan 2026:

While 7.05 per cent p.a. is high, it isn't easy to hit this maximum interest rate on the Standard Chartered BonusSaver. You'd need to fulfil all 4 requirements: credit your salary, spend on your credit card, invest, and buy insurance. Tough!

If you only catch the lowest hanging fruit, salary credit (1.00 per cent p.a.) and credit card spending (1.00 per cent p.a.), you'll earn 2.05 per cent p.a. inclusive of the base 0.05 per cent p.a. However, if you don't have a problem meeting those 2 requirements, 2 other accounts may serve you better:

UOB One Account: Earn 3.30 per cent p.a. on your first $150,000 with credit card spending and salary crediting

OCBC 360 Account: Earn 2.45 per cent p.a. on your first $100,000 with credit card spending, salary crediting, and saving $500 a month

On the plus side, the juicy 7.05 per cent p.a. is applied to the entire sum of $100,000, whereas accounts like the UOB One savings account are only going to give their highest interest rate to a smaller sum based on a tiered system. (Check our review of the UOB One account to see the effective interest rates on the entire $100,000 sum.)

Do note that you only get the bonus interest for crediting your salary if you're earning at least $3,000 per month. If you earn less, I suggest the OCBC 360 or UOB One savings accounts instead. The former will give you 1.55 per cent p.a. interest on your first $100,000 for crediting a minimum salary of $1,800. UOB has a lower salary requirement of $1,600, but you need to stack the salary crediting with your UOB credit card spend to unlock its rates-1.90 per cent p.a. on your first $150,000.

Standard Chartered Bonus Saver

Minimum balance: $3,000

Fall below fee: $5

Bonus interest cap: $100,000

3. UOB One savings account interest rates

The UOB One Account did us all a great service from Dec 2022 to Apr 2024, offering a rate of up to 7.80 per cent (EIR: 5.00 per cent p.a.) back then for simply spending on a UOB credit card and crediting our salaries to the account. Oh, the glory days.

But now, one of Singapore's most popular savings accounts is seeing a maximum EIR of just 1.90 per cent p.a.

UOB One savings account interest rates

The highest tiered interest is now 3.4 per cent p.a..

Notice I said "tiered". Meaning, the advertised interest rates above are only applied on specific tiers. For example, the 3.40 per cent only applies to the $25,000 after your first $125,000.

To properly assess your earnings with the UOB One Account, what you need to look at is the effective interest rate—the true interest rate on the full amount you deposit in your UOB One Account.

The maximum EIR you can earn with UOB One is 1.90 per cent on your first $150,000. This assumes you spend on a UOB credit card and credit your salary to the account (we'll get to the mechanics in the sub-section below).

While it isn't exactly sky high, the 1.90 per cent p.a. is at least simple to achieve—just fulfil 2 easy criteria of crediting your salary and spending on a UOB card.

If you want more options, there's also the OCBC 360 savings account to consider, the closest competitor to UOB One. It offers 2.45 per cent p.a. for those who credit their salary, spend on an OCBC credit card, and save at least $500 a month. Although this rate is higher, note that the last criterion of saving money puts some restrictions on your account withdrawals—you have to make sure your average balance increases by $500 each month.

How to maximise interest on the UOB One savings account

The UOB One account's criteria to snag the highest interest rate is easy peasy. You only need to fulfil these 2 requirements:

Credit your salary to the UOB One account via GIRO

Spend at least $500 spend per month on an eligible UOB Card

The eligible cards you can hit the $500 spend on are:

UOB One Card

UOB Lady’s Card (all card types)

UOB EVOL Card

Lazada-UOB Card

UOB One Debit Visa Card

UOB One Debit Mastercard

UOB Lady’s Debit Card

UOB FX+ Debit Card

Among these cards, the UOB One Card is one of the best cards to pair with the UOB One savings account. Find out why in our full review of the UOB One account.

If you prefer a card with $0 minimum spend, the recently revamped UOB Lady's Card is right up your alley. And yes, men can apply too!

UOB One savings account

Minimum balance: $1,000

Fall below fee: $5 (Waived for first 6 months for accounts opened online)

Bonus interest cap: $100,000

4. OCBC 360 savings account interest rates

The OCBC 360 savings account starts at a base interest of 0.05 per cent p.a. You get this on any amount you put in the account.

From there, the OCBC 360 savings account then gives you varying bonus rates for crediting your salary, spending on your credit card (minimum of $500/month), growing your balance, insuring and investing. You can mix and match the criteria you want to fulfil to unlock different interest rates. However, these bonus rates apply only to the first $100,000 in your account.

Depending on the combination of criteria you fulfil, this is what your maximum Effective Interest Rate (EIR) will be on your first $100,000:

Realistically, most of us will likely only fulfil 3 criteria: Salary, Save, and Spend. Once you fulfil these three criteria, the maximum EIR you can enjoy is 2.45 per cent p.a.

To recap, its closest competitor, the UOB One account, currently gives you an EIR of 2.50 per cent p.a., making the two pretty even. So, how do you decide between the two?

OCBC 360 vs UOB One savings account

In absolute terms, you currently earn 0.55 per cent more with the OCBC 360 one (2.45 per cent p.a.) than the UOB One savings account (1.90 per cent p.a.).

Other plus points in favour of OCBC 360 include:

With the OCBC 360 account, there is no one mandatory requirement to hit. Mix and match as you please. The UOB One account requires that you spend on a UOB credit card as a baseline enjoy its bonus interest rates.

With the OCBC 360 account, you earn bonus interest for crediting your salary through GIRO, FAST, or PayNow. With the UOB One account, it only counts if you credit your salary via GIRO.

You might notice that UOB One's 1.90 per cent p.a. applies to the first $150,000, whereas OCBC 360's 2.45 per cent applies to the first $100,000. If you have $125,000, which account is better?

Here’s a breakdown based on current structures:

Calculations are based on annualised rates, before compounding.

In summary:

At lower balances (≤ $125,000): OCBC 360 slightly edges out with higher bonus rates on the first $100,000.

At higher balances (≥ $150,000): UOB One pulls ahead, since its flat 1.90 per cent applies to your full balance (up to $150,000).

Ease of qualifying: UOB's requirements ($500 spend + salary credit) are simpler than OCBC's multi-category conditions.

If you typically keep more than $125,000 in savings and can meet the card spend + salary credit criteria, UOB One gives you the higher overall return-yes, even after the upcoming nerf.

Otherwise, OCBC 360 is the better bet for smaller balances or if you're already crediting your salary there.

Recommended cards for the OCBC 360 savings account

The bonus 0.40 per cent p.a. interest for credit card spending is an easy one to hit, but do note that the $500 monthly spend applies only to selected OCBC credit cards:

OCBC 365 Credit Card

OCBC Infinity Cashback Card

OCBC NXT Credit Card

OCBC 90°N (available in both Visa and Mastercard versions)

OCBC Rewards Card

My top pick is the OCBC 365 Credit Card for its high cashback rates, subject to a minimum monthly spend of $800:

5 per cent cashback on everyday dining (including local, overseas and online food delivery)

6 per cent cashback on fuel spend at all petrol service stations locally and overseas

3 per cent cashback on groceries, land transport, online travel, recurring telco and electricity bills

But if you've jumped through enough hoops for your savings account and just want a blanket 1.6 per cent cashback rate from your credit card, the OCBC Infinity Cashback Card is a better fit.

OCBC 360

Minimum balance: $1,000

Fall below fee: $2. Waived for first year

Bonus interest cap: $100,000

5. Bank of China SmartSaver account interest rates

With the Bank of China SmartSaver account, you now get 0.60 per cent p.a. just for opening the account and crediting your salary to it.

The Bank of China SmartSaver account also awards a wealth bonus of 3.00 per cent per annum for 12 consecutive months. However, to qualify, you'll have to put down a pretty hefty sum on their insurance products. These are your options:

$12,000 in annual premiums with a 10-year premium term

$24,000 in annual premiums with a 5-year premium term

$150,000 Single Premium Insurance Plan

If you max out the bonus interest in all categories, you can currently enjoy a rate of up to 5.35 per cent p.a. on your first $100,000 saved with the Bank of China. After the 1 Nov 2025 nerf, the maximum interest rate on your first $100,000 will drop to 4.60 per cent p.a.

On the other hand, let's say you only credit your salary and spend ($750 a month). You'll earn an interest rate of 0.1 per cent (base) + 0.50 per cent (salary) + 0.60 per cent (credit card) = 1.20 per cent p.a. on your first $100,000. You're better off with OCBC 360 or UOB One.

Bank of China SmartSaver

Minimum balance: $200 (Maintain at least $1,500 to enjoy bonus interests)

Fall below fee: $3

Bonus interest cap: $100,000

6. Maybank Save Up Programme interest rates

Base interest

The Maybank Save Up Programme starts with a higher base interest rate than most other savings accounts… sorta. The base interest is actually tiered:

First $3,000: 0.05 per cent p.a.

Next $47,000: 0.25 per cent p.a.

Remaining balance above $50,000: 0.25 per cent p.a.

Your base interest's effective interest rates are hence:

First $50,000: 0.238 per cent p.a.

First $75,000: 0.242 per cent p.a.

First $100,000: 0.244 per cent p.a.

Bonus interest

Next, the Maybank Save Up Programme then lets you choose from 9 different Maybank products/services to get bonus interest:

GIRO payment (min. $300) OR salary credit (min. $2,000)

Credit card spending (min. $500) on Maybank Platinum Visa Card and/or Horizon Visa Signature Card

Invest in structured deposit (min. $30,000)

Invest in unit trust (min. $25,000)

Buy insurance (min. $5,000 annually)

Home loan (min. $200,000)

Renovation loan (min. $10,000)

Car loan (min. $35,000)

Education loan (min. $10,000)

The bonus interest rates aren't competitive unless you fulfil 3 transactions. Assuming you hit 3 transactions and start with a bonus interest rate of 0.25 per cent, you'll get an EIR of around 2.99 per cent p.a. on your first $50,000 and 4.00 per cent p.a. on the next $25,000. Together, you're looking at 3.33 per cent p.a. EIR on the first $75,000, inclusive of base interest.

For comparison, the OCBC 360 account will give you an EIR of 2.45 per cent p.a. on $100,000 for hitting 3 categories-crediting your salary, saving, and spending on your credit card. UOB One is handing out an EIR of 2.50 per cent p.a. on the first $150,000 if you spend on a card and credit your salary via GIRO. These are lower rates but on a larger sum-and, for the UOB One account, simpler mechanics.

Speaking of credit card spending, do note that Maybank only considers credit card spending on the Maybank Platinum Visa Card and Horizon Visa Signature Card. Spending on other Maybank credit cards doesn't count. On the plus side, these cards give you good cash rebates both locally and overseas.

Maybank Save Up Programme

Minimum balance: $1,000

Fall below fee: $2. Waived for individuals below age 25

Bonus interest cap: $50,000

7. DBS Multiplier savings account interest rates

The DBS Multiplier account's interest rates are only competitive if you hit three categories across credit card spending, home loan, insurance, and investment.

The rates in the table above apply to you if you credit your salary/dividends/SGFinDex to any DBS or POSB account (yes, it doesn't need to be your DBS Multiplier account!). You need to have at least $500 worth of transactions from one or more of the following categories:

Credit card or PayLah spending (no minimum)

Home loan (cash + CPF components counted)

Selected insurance policies (life insurance, critical illness, endowment plans and selected single premium policies)

Selected investments (regular savings plan, unit trust, online equities trade, digiPortfolio or bonds, and structured products)

The more categories you hit, the higher bonus interest rates you get.

One thing I really like about the DBS Multiplier is that there is no minimum amount required for the credit card or DBS PayLah! spend. You can also choose either, although I would recommend the credit card route for extra cashback or miles. You can earn up to 10 miles per dollar with the DBS Altitude Visa Signature Card on your travel spend at Expedia and Kaligo, and 2.2 miles per dollar on other overseas spend.

The DBS Vantage Visa Infinite Card comes with an even bigger welcome miles bonus, although it isn't the most accessible credit card due to its high minimum income requirement.

What if you don't have any DBS credit card, insurance, or investments? If you're 29 years old or below, you can still earn 1.5 per cent p.a. on the first $50,000. You don't need to credit your salary to a DBS/POSB account, but DBS will still require you to at least use PayLah!. The good news is that there isn’t a minimum amount for PayLah! spend. Just use it to pay for anything, even if it’s a $1+ cup of kopi at your local coffeeshop. Easy!

Overall, the DBS Multiplier account makes it easy to earn bonus interest with its zero minimum spend transaction categories and the flexibility to credit your salary into any DBS account, not necessarily the DBS Multiplier.

However, DBS Multiplier account interest rates start pretty low, especially if you don't credit your salary to a DBS/POSB account. Comparatively, CIMB FastSaver's interest rates start at 1.50 per cent p.a. for just opening the account and depositing a minimum of $1,000.

DBS Multiplier

Minimum balance: $3,000

Fall below fee: $5. Waived for first-time customers & those up to age 29

Bonus interest cap: $100,000

8. CIMB FastSaver savings account interest rates

The CIMB FastSaver account stands out because of its lack of insurance and investment components to access higher interest rates. It does have the usual suspects-salary and credit card spend requirements. With these, you get to unlock the highest interest rate (currently 2.00 per cent p.a.) on the first $25,000.

After you meet those requirements for the initial $25,000 balance, you can enjoy up to 1.58 per cent p.a. Yup, no conditions to buy insurance, sign up for an investment, or any other hoops to jump through.

If we assume you hit the requirements to earn 2.00% on your first $25,000, your effective interest rates are:

If you only have $25,000 to park in a savings account, CIMB FastSaver is a good choice. You're not going to get rates like this on such small amounts with other savings accounts, where the highest rates are unlocked at higher balances only.

This account is also perfect for most young adults starting out their career, because of the very low minimum balance of $1,000 and no fall below fee.

CIMB FastSaver

Minimum balance: $1,000

Fall below fee: None!

Bonus interest cap: $75,000

9. POSB SAYE savings account interest rates

What if you want to open a savings account, but don't want to do anything but credit money into it? The best zero-effort contender is the POSB SAYE (Save As You Earn) account.

You need to set up a standing order to credit a fixed amount every month (anything from $50 to $3,000) into your SAYE account, then resist the urge to touch it for 2 years. As a reward for your restraint, you earn 3.5 per cent p.a.

Note that it's a whole lot less liquid than any other savings account, so for the love of God, please don't put your emergency stash in here.

10. HSBC Everyday Global Account

Our last savings account on this list is the most headache-inducing. The HSBC Everyday Global Account is a multi-currency account that also doubles up as a savings account… masquerading as an interest/cashback-earning hybrid. Yikes. Let me explain.

The HSBC Everyday Global Account lets you transact in 11 different currencies, but that's probably not the reason why you're reading this article. More importantly for our purposes today, it also functions as a savings account.

Unlike the others on this list, the HSBC Everyday Global Account doesn't stack bonus interest the more you spend/save/borrow/invest/insure. Instead, the account works hand in hand with the HSBC Everyday+ Rewards Programme to, collectively between the account and the programme, earn you an extra 1 per cent bonus interest and 1 per cent cashback per year.

HSBC Everyday Global Account: How much interest can I earn?

When you have an HSBC Everyday Global Account and also qualify for the HSBC Everyday+ Rewards Programme, you can earn up to 3.08 per cent p.a. in the promotion ongoing from now to 28 Feb 2026:

0.05 per cent p.a. Everyday Global Account's prevailing interest rate

Up to 2.03 per cent p.a. Everyday Global Account Bonus Interest for customers with wealth holdings (e.g. Unit Trusts, Equities, Bonds, Structured Products, Regular Premium insurance policies and Single Premium insurance policies)

1.00 per cent p.a. when you qualify for the HSBC Everyday+ Rewards Programme

Combined, these bring your total interest to 3.08 per cent p.a.

How do I qualify for the HSBC Everyday+ Rewards Programme?

The third component above (1 per cent additional interest) comes from qualifying for the HSBC Everyday+ Rewards Programme. Here are the requirements:

Deposit at least $2,000 (for Personal Banking customers) or $5,000 (for Premier customers) into the account Make 5 eligible transactions, with no minimum amount. These can be any combination of the following types:

Transactions made with a HSBC personal credit card*

Transactions made with a HSBC Everyday Global Debit Card

GIRO bill payments

Fund transfers to a non-HSBC account

What do I earn from the HSBC Everyday+ Rewards Programme?

Qualifying for the Everyday+ Rewards Programme gets you:

1 per cent bonus interest (as we talked about) on the money you top up into your account each month (capped at $300/month)

1 per cent cashback on your HSBC Everyday Global Debit Card transactions and GIRO bill payments (capped at $300/month for Personal Banking customers, $500/month for HSBC Premier customers)

* Note that you can use an HSBC credit card to qualify for the HSBC Everyday+ Rewards Programme, but credit card spending won't earn you cashback once you qualify the programme. The 1 per cent cashback you receive is pegged to your spending on your HSBC Everyday Global Debit Card, not your credit card.

This change was implemented by HSBC on May 2 2024 and is also spelled out in their updated terms and conditions.

On the plus side, HSBC doesn't limit you to a select few credit cards for the credit card spending criteria, so take your pick of the HSBC credit cards available. My personal pick is the HSBC Live+ Credit Card, with which you can earn up to 8 per cent cashback (for a limited time) on this card on selected dining, shopping, and entertainment spending.

On top of the interest and cashback, HSBC will give you one-time cash bonuses of up to $150 (for Personal banking customers) / $300 (Premier customers) when you deposit at least $100,000 (Personal banking) / $200,000 (Premier Banking) and meets the eligibility criteria above for the first 6 months.

Drawbacks and pitfalls of savings accounts in Singapore

Before you sign up, be aware of these common savings account pitfalls:

Bonus interest is easy to lose: Miss a requirement for even one month-like salary credit or card spend-and your rate can drop to the base level.

Monthly and hidden fees: Many accounts charge fall-below fees, service fees, or penalties if you don't meet conditions. Always check the fine print.

Account fit: Irregular income? No plans for a bank credit card? Avoid accounts that require strict salary credits or card spend to earn higher rates.

Easy mistakes: Using the wrong transfer method or missing a cut-off date can cost you bonus interest. Some banks also require you to opt in for promos.

Changing rates: Interest rates and requirements can change at any time-today's top account may not stay competitive for long.

Double-check requirements before committing, and review your account regularly to avoid surprises.

Savings account alternatives in Singapore

If you're open to earning more or diversifying beyond traditional savings accounts, here are some alternatives worth considering:

Fixed deposits

If you can lock in your money for a few months, short-term fixed deposits (FDs) sometimes offer higher guaranteed rates than savings accounts. Just check the minimum deposit and early withdrawal penalties.

Digital banks

Digital-only banks such as Trust, GXS, and MariBank offer fuss-free accounts, often with high base rates, no minimum balance, and zero fees. Their rates and features can change quickly, so compare them regularly with traditional options.

Singapore Savings Bonds (SSBs)

SSBs are government-backed, low-risk investments that pay out interest every six months and let you withdraw your money at any time without penalty. They're ideal for those seeking both safety and flexibility, though returns fluctuate based on prevailing interest rates.

Treasury bills (T-bills)

T-bills are short-term government securities with tenures of 6 or 12 months. They typically offer higher yields than regular savings accounts, but your funds are locked in until maturity. They're a good fit if you want a guaranteed return over a fixed period.

Money market funds and cash management accounts

Platforms like Endowus, StashAway, Syfe Cash+, and others invest your cash in diversified, low-risk funds that can yield more than most savings accounts. While returns aren't guaranteed, your money remains accessible in cash management accounts.

Each of these options has its own pros, cons, and risks, so weigh them carefully alongside your savings needs. For many, a mix of accounts can help balance flexibility, safety, and higher returns.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.