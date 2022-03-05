10 highest starting salary degrees in Singapore for 2022

A university degree in Singapore isn’t cheap. For example, a bachelor’s degree from the National University of Singapore (NUS) can cost you anywhere from $8,250 a year to $30,200 a year. Given the cost, you might want to consider a degree with a high starting salary for graduates in Singapore. This can help you to maximise your return on investment.

Here are 10 of the highest starting salary degrees in Singapore for 2022 and their 10th percentile entry points for polytechnic and A-Level graduates. The salaries are based on the Ministry of Education’s Graduate Employment Survey (GES) in 2021.

1. NTU Double Degree in Business and Computer Engineering/Computing: $6,300/month

According to the GES in 2021, the average fresh graduate with an NTU Double Degree in Business and Computer Engineering/Computing has a basic monthly salary of $6,300.

This is the highest median basic salary of any degree in the survey.

Here was the 10th percentile entry point in 2021 for the degrees in this degree course in 2021.

Course Qualification 10th Percentile Entry Point NTU Bachelor of Business A-Level 73.75 Rank Points Polytechnic Diploma 3.64 GPA NTU Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Engineering A-Level 75 Rank Points Polytechnic Diploma 3.87 GPA NTU Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science A-Level 83.75 Rank Points Polytechnic Diploma 3.90 GPA

2. NUS Computer Science: $5,800/month

According to the GES in 2021, the average fresh graduate with an NUS Computer Science degree has a basic monthly salary of $5,800.

This is the second highest median basic salary of any degree in the survey.

Here was the 10th percentile entry point in 2021 for this degree course in 2021.

Course Qualification 10th Percentile Entry Point NUS Bachelor of Computing in Computer Science A-Level 85 Rank Points Polytechnic Diploma 3.64 GPA

3. SMU Law: $5,500/month

According to the GES in 2021, the average fresh graduate with an SMU Law degree has a basic monthly salary of $5,500.

This is the third highest median basic salary of any degree in the survey.

Here was the 10th percentile entry point for this degree course in 2021.

Course Qualification 10th Percentile Entry Point NUS Bachelor of Computing in Computer Science A-Level 83.75 Rank Points Polytechnic Diploma -

4. NUS Law: $5,150/month

According to the GES in 2021, the average fresh graduate with an NUS Law degree has a basic monthly salary of $5,150.

This is the fourth highest median basic salary of any degree in the survey.

Here was the 10th percentile entry point for this degree course in 2021.

Course Qualification 10th Percentile Entry Point NUS Bachelor of Laws A-Level 85 Rank Points Polytechnic Diploma 3.87 GPA

5. NUS Business Analytics: $5,050/month

According to the GES in 2021, the average fresh graduate with an NUS Business Analytics degree has a basic monthly salary of $5,050.

This is the fifth highest median basic salary of any degree in the survey.

Here was the 10th percentile entry point for this degree course in 2021.

Course Qualification 10th Percentile Entry Point NUS Bachelor of Science in Business Analytics A-Level 85 Rank Points Polytechnic Diploma 3.85 GPA

6. NUS Computer Engineering, NUS Information Systems, NUS Information Security: SGD 5,000/month

According to the GES in 2021, the average fresh graduate with an NUS Computer Engineering, Information Systems or Information Security degree has a basic monthly salary of $5,000.

This is the sixth highest median basic salary of any degree in the survey.

Here were the 10th percentile entry points for these degree courses in 2021.

Course Qualification 10th Percentile Entry Point NUS Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Engineering A-Level 82.5 Rank Points Polytechnic Diploma 3.85 GPA NUS Bachelor of Computing in Information Systems A-Level 83.75 Rank Points Polytechnic Diploma 3.75 GPA NUS Bachelor of Computing in Information Security A-Level 85 Rank Points Polytechnic Diploma 3.79 GPA

7. SMU Information Systems: $4,860/month

According to the GES in 2021, the average fresh graduate with an SMU Information Systems degree has a basic monthly salary of SGD 4,860.

This is the seventh highest median basic salary of any degree in the survey.

Here was the 10th percentile entry point for this degree course in 2021.

Course Qualification 10th Percentile Entry Point SMU Bachelor of Science in Information Systems A-Level 75 Rank Points Polytechnic Diploma 3.70 GPA

8. NTU Computer Science - $4,800/month

According to the GES in 2021, the average NTU Computer Science fresh graduate has a monthly basic salary of $4,800.

This is the eighth highest median basic salary of any degree in the survey.

Here was the 10th percentile entry point for this degree course in 2021.

Course Qualification 10th Percentile Entry Point NTU Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science A-Level 83.75 Rank Points Polytechnic Diploma 3.90 GPA

9. NTU Medicine - $4,700/month

According to the GES in 2021, the average NTU Medicine fresh graduate has a monthly basic salary of $4,700.

This is the ninth highest median basic salary of any degree in the survey.

Here was the 10th percentile entry point for this degree course in 2021.

Course Qualification 10th Percentile Entry Point NTU Bachelor of Medicine & Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) A-Level 85 Rank Points Polytechnic Diploma -

10. NTU Double Degree in Engineering and Economics - $4,580/month

According to the GES in 2021, the average NTU Double Degree in Engineering and Economics fresh graduate has a monthly basic salary of $4,580.

This is the tenth highest median basic salary of any degree in the survey.

Here was the 10th percentile entry point for the NTU Economics degree course in 2021.

Course Qualification 10th Percentile Entry Point NTU Bachelor of Social Science in Economics A-Level 77.5 Rank Points Polytechnic Diploma 3.63 GPA

The 10th percentile entry point for an engineering degree course in NTU varies based on engineering specialization.

Tuition fee loans for the highest starting salary degrees

The degrees above each boast a high graduate salary in Singapore in 2022. Although they can help you to build wealth quickly after graduation, you might need help initially with footing the tuition fees.

A tuition fee loan could be the solution.

How does a tuition fee loan work?

A tuition fee loan is a type of loan that you can take to cover your school fees and finance your education. You don’t have to pay back the loan when you’re studying, and the interest rate on the loan can be 0 per cent during the course of your studies. This means that the loan provider will not charge you interest until you graduate and begin working.

How do you pay back a tuition fee loan?

Most education loans offer flexible repayment schemes. This means that you don’t have to return the money and interest within a short period of time after graduation.

For example, the OCBC Frank Education Loan has three repayment options - Standard, Graduated and Graduated Plus. These options allow you to choose when to start paying off the principal sum and interest of your loan.

How do you choose a tuition fee loan?

There are some factors to consider when choosing a student loan to fund your education. These include the processing fee, the interest rate on your loan, the maximum principal sum of the loan and the tenure of the loan. The income of your guarantor may also affect your choice of loan.

Here are some of the best education loans in Singapore to help you pay for your degree.

Best tuition fee loan for local studies: OCBC FRANK Education Loan

PROMO: Choose from 120 designs and enjoy an annual FRANK Debit Card fee waiver for life

Consider this if you require an education loan for a local university

Early Repayment Fee 1per cent of loan prepaid



Late Payment Fee S$50



Age 17 & Above



OCBC FRANK Education Loan Processing Fee 2.5 per cent Interest Rate 4.50 per cent Tenure One - eight years Max Principal $150,000 or 10x monthly income of guarantor Annual Income Requirement of Guarantor $24,000

Considering the total cost of a student loan, which includes both processing fees and interest payments, OCBC's FRANK Education Loan is one of the best options available in Singapore. The bank charges the lowest available interest rate for education loans at 4.5 per cent and a reasonable processing fee of 2.5 per cent.

It also has one of the allows students to borrow up to $150,000 or 10 times their monthly income, which allows for large loans than other banks. The table above summarizes all the main features of OCBC FRANK Education Loan for those who are interested.

Best tuition fee loan for low-income students: Maybank Education Loan

PROMO: Enjoy $150 worth of eCapitaVouchers when you successfully apply for a Education Loan via the Singpass

Consider this if you require a student loan with a low minimum income requirement for part-time studies

Early Repayment Fee 1 per cent of loan prepaid



Late Payment Fee 3 per cent min $30



Age 18 & Above



Maybank Education Loan Processing Fee 1.5 per cent - 2.0 per cent Interest Rate 4.50 per cent - 4.78 per cent Tenure One - eight years Max Principal $200,000 or 8x monthly income of guarantor Annual Income Requirement of Guarantor $30,000

Maybank's Education Loan stands out due to its lowest minimum income requirement for part-time students seeking education financing. It is also one of the cheapest student loans for local studies, due to its low interest rate of 4.78 per cent and processing fee of 2 per cent.

The bank offers an even lower rate of 4.5 per cent, to students that attend its list of selected institutions. Finally, the bank offers some of the largest education loans in Singapore, with a maximum loan size of $200,000 or eight times the borrowers monthly income. Please see our table below for a detailed breakdown of the product.

Best tuition fee loan with the lowest penalty fees: POSB Further Study Assist

Consider this if you need a student loan and are worried about making on-time payments

Early Repayment Fee N/A



Late Payment Fee $30



Age 17 & Above



POSB Further Study Assist - Preferred Institutions Processing Fee 2.00 per cent Interest Rate 4.38 per cent Tenure 1-10 Max Principal $80,000 or 10x combined monthly income of you and your guarantor Annual Income Requirement of Guarantor $24,000

POSB Further Study Assist is a unique education loan in Singapore. On one hand, it can actually be slightly cheaper than OCBC FRANK Education Loan if you attend one of its preferred institutions. However, it has a maximum loan limit of only $80,000, which can be quite limiting for a lot of prospective students who are trying to fund their tuition and other expenses during school.

With that said, POSB's study loan can be a great option for students who want the flexibility to be a bit late on their monthly payments or even repay their debt early without penalty.

It imposes no early repayment penalty fee, while others will usually charge a 1 per cent fee on the amount you prepay. Make sure that your school is included in POSB’s list of preferred institutions to qualify for its low-cost program. Otherwise, this loan could be one of the most expensive ones you can find in Singapore. Below is a table detailing POSB Further Study Assist’s characteristics.

Conclusion

Choosing which degree to take in university is a huge milestone for many of us here in Singapore. We hope that this article has helped you better understand what degrees you can pursue to get the most bang for your buck.

This article was first published in ValueChampion.