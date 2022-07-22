10 recently completed new launch condos that are move-in ready in 2022

With travel opening up to most countries, and restrictions being lifted (we can finally walk around outside without masks), it does seem that we are over the worst of Covid-19.

But as compared to 2021, it’s been a quieter time in the property market. While we do have recent launches like LIV@MB and Amo Residence, there definitely has been less supply in the market in 2022.

Still, there’s demand for ready-to-move-in units as construction delays have not gone away, so good news for those who are looking out – there is a crop of new launches that have been completed. For buyers who don’t want to wait to move in, and are looking out for something new, here are some potential options to consider:

1. Park Colonial

Location: 10 Woodleigh Lane (District 13)

Developer: CEL Unique Development Pte. Ltd.

Lease: 99-years

Number of units: 805

Take-up rate: 99.4 per cent

Key highlights:

For those who rage-quit after not getting a Bidadari flat, but can afford a private option, Park Colonial is it. This is one of the best-located condos to be completed this year, being just three minutes from Woodleigh MRT station (North East Line).

Importantly, this puts you just one stop away from Serangoon MRT station; that’s attached to NEX megamall, and is also an interchange for the Circle Line. That said, most people would also probably be happy with the selection just across the road at the upcoming Woodleigh Mall when it is completed. There will be a supermarket, integrated food retail, and a food hall so things will be convenient.

Park Colonial will be within walking distance to Bidadari Park; it’s just eight minutes walk to Alkaff Lake; families that like the outdoors will appreciate this. The Stamford American International School is also here, ramping up rentability and interest to foreign buyers.

Expect to pay for the privilege though: transactions in July reached about $2,057 psf, with family-sized (around 1,248 sq. ft.) units climbing above the $2.56 million mark. This is likely out of reach for quite a few HDB upgraders. The developer has completely sold out though, so you’d be looking at the sub sale market for now.

2. The Hyde

Location: 11 Balmoral Road (District 10)

Developer: Aurum Land Pte. Ltd.

Lease: Freehold

Number of units: 117

Take-up rate: 61.5 per cent

Key highlights:

The Hyde is close to Orchard, but just far enough to retain a sense of privacy. With just 117 units, this condo is along a quieter stretch of Balmoral Road (as compared to Bukit Timah or Stevens Road). You can get to the heart of Orchard Road in just around a five-minute drive, but you’re spared the traffic and constant honking noises.

Another major highlight is the proximity to the Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road). It’s possible to walk there in about 10 minutes or so – and thankfully you have an overhead bridge for children to safely cross the busy Bukit Timah Road.

It does also boast a really lovely rooftop pool (although it’s more to luxuriate in than to swim laps), and the views over the unblocked Goodwood greenery are a thing of beauty.

The cost of The Hyde’s exclusivity is lower accessibility. The nearest MRT station (Newton) is a little far to comfortably walk (although at 13-minutes it is possible); and you’ll have to head into Orchard for most of your shopping, groceries, etc.

You do have a new NTUC Fairprice Gourmet at Balmoral Plaza, along with a few other interesting eateries to consider. The Novotel and Mercure hotels do also house quite a diverse mix of restaurants, although for more affordable food it is a bit of a walk to Newton Hawker Centre.

But the people who can afford to rent or stay here (around $3,378 psf for a 947 sq. ft. unit) will probably have a car. We’ve recently toured the completed development which you can watch here:

3. Stirling Residences

Location: 21 Stirling Road (District 3)

Developer: LN Development (Stirling) Pte. Ltd.

Lease: 99-years

Number of units: 1,259

Take-up rate: 100 per cent

Key highlights:

A common criticism we heard about Stirling Residences, at the time of launch, was that many units are on the smaller side (around 600 to 700 sq. ft., with few units above 1,346 sq. ft.).

Nonetheless, sales were brisk given the Queenstown location and MRT access – this is the newest project you can buy that is just an eight minute walk to Queenstown MRT (East West Line).

Anchorpoint and Alexandra Central also provide nearby amenities, at just a five-minute drive. Some residents may consider Anchorpoint to be a walkable distance, at just over 10 minutes.

Alexandra Central has always been a bit of a disappointing mall (it’s tough without someone to curate the selection, or without a good anchor tenant), but Queensway Shopping Centre can be another option for retail and some food outlets.

While the location sells itself, Stirling Residences is a mega-development. At 1,259 units, and already situated in a pretty busy area, some may feel it lacks privacy.

Another odd quirk is that, while Queenstown MRT is nearby, access by bus is quite bad – only bus 64 services the nearby stop. Of course, walking out to the main Commonwealth Avenue will give you much better access to a range of bus services.

4. Cape Royale

Location: 17 Cove Way (District 4)

Developer: Pinnacle (Sentosa) Pte. Ltd.

Lease: 99-years

Number of units: 302

Key highlights:

Finally, after nine long years, this condo is up for sale. This is the only case we’ve seen where condo sales began so long after project completion, way back in 2013.

As to the question of why, it has to do with the introduction of cooling measures: at the time private property prices started to plummet due to measures like ABSD. Luxury properties on Sentosa were especially affected, given that the majority of buyers here are foreigners.

As such, the developer decided to hold on to the property and rent out the units instead. It’s only now that the units are finally being put up for sale. Agents have told us that so far, only three and four-bedder units seem to be up for sale.

As you might expect from a seafront Sentosa property, prices are above $2,100 psf; and the quantum for most units will cross the $4 million mark.

It’s also always been the case for Sentosa properties – you really must like the waterfront living lifestyle to consider staying here. It’s always been super impractical to live in this part of Sentosa unless you drive, but for those looking for such a lifestyle, you don’t exactly have a ton of such options anyway.

5. Meyer House

Location: 128 Meyer Road (District 15)

Developer: Secure Venture Development (No.1) Pte Ltd

Lease: Freehold

Number of units: 56

Take-up rate: 82.1 per cent

Key highlights:

Meyer House is a luxury boutique development, overlooking East Coast Park and the sea on one side, and landed housing on the other. A key advantage is proximity to the East Coast lifestyle/family area, where you’ll find malls like i12, Parkway Parade, and numerous enrichment schools.

While this is an expatriate area, Meyer House shouldn’t be considered a rental asset. This property is an indulgence, not an investment. It consists of huge units – typically close to 3,000 sq. ft. – at over $2,500 psf. Expect a jaw-dropping quantum of at least $7.5 million for most units (4-bedroom units are the majority here).

As you’d expect from the price, no expense has been spared on this small handful of 52 units – from dedicated private lifts and lift lobbies for each unit (yes, every unit) to top-end fittings, this is a pure luxury buy.

It’s not a development for most as at these price points, Singaporean families would usually look for landed homes. But for a select few that want a bigger home with the perks of facilities and ultra exclusivity, Meyer House has few peers.

6. RoyalGreen

Location: 2 Anamalai Avenue (District 10)

Developer: Sky Top Investments Pte Ltd

Lease: Freehold

Number of units: 285

Take-up rate: 77.5 per cent

Key highlights:

RoyalGreen is likely viewed as an alternative to Fourth Avenue Residences by most buyers (they’re across the road from each other). The key differentiator is that RoyalGreen is freehold, whilst its nearby rival is leasehold. Buyers who looking for generational assets, or a longer-term investment, might prefer RoyalGreen (you can read a resident’s review here).

The Sixth Avenue MRT station (Downtown Line) is a very short walk away from this project; and a notable number of institutions, such as National Junior College or Raffles Girls’ Primary, are less than a 10-minute drive.

A key amenity is The Grandstand, which is just two minutes drive away. Apart from providing sports facilities, The Grandstand has eateries, childcare, and some artisanal cafes, butchers, etc. There’s also a Hao Megamart there, making it convenient to get groceries.

Besides, you actually don’t even have to go that far. Just outside RoyalGreen is a cluster of food options like biryani, a semi-famous Wanton Mee, and a Toast Box (among others). Across the road at Guthrie House is a Cold Storage so it’s very easy for a quick grocery trip.

As you’d expect from a high-end Bukit Timah condo, however, there’s certain isolation (or exclusivity if you like) to the area. Beyond The Grandstand, you may have to drive a bit for other amenities.

It also doesn’t have very spacious units, so those who require more living space will probably have to look elsewhere. As of now, it does offer a fantastic location and a spanking new development that you can move right in so if you are less fussy about living space this could be an option.

7. Whistler Grand

Location: 107 West Coast Vale (District 5)

Developer: CDL

Lease: 99-years

Number of units: 716

Take-up rate: 100 per cent

Key highlights:

Whistler Grand was often seen as a competitor to Twin VEW, which is just across the road. However, some people feel that Whistler Grand has the edge, on the strength of the CDL brand.

In all frankness, Whistler Grand doesn’t have good accessibility. While it was advertised as being “close to Jurong East”, do note that it’s nowhere near walking distance: it’s about an eight-minute drive to Jurong East under good conditions.

Likewise, the closest MRT station is at Clementi, and that indeed comes with the benefits of Clementi Mall. But this is a distance of just over 1.3 km, so walking is probably out of the question.

That being said, Whistler Grand has around 80 per cent of the plot devoted to communal facilities; and as you’d expect from CDL, quality is top-notch with regard to fittings. There are also quite a few light industrial areas nearby, like the International Business Park to the north – anyone working there will find Whistler Grand a convenient place to live.

8. Nyon

Location: 12 Amber Road (District 15)

Developer: Aurum Land Pte. Ltd.

Lease: Freehold

Number of units: 92

Take-up rate: 98.9 per cent

Key highlights:

Nyon is a Peranakan-inspired boutique development, as befits its location (Katong used to be a hub for the Straits-born community). As you’d expect from a built-up area like Marine Parade, the surroundings are packed with amenities.

Nyon is only a three-minute drive to Parkway Parade, the major mall for this area, and about a similar distance to the East Coast Road lifestyle stretch (where you’ll also find i12 mall).

This area is known for its family-friendly pubs, proximity to East Coast beach, and is crammed full of enrichment and tuition agencies. If you have children with musical inclinations, note that this part of East Coast has long been known for its number of music schools.

While there’s no MRT station nearby, for now, Tanjong Katong MRT (Thomson – East Coast Line) will be up and running sometime next year; this will be nearly immediately right at your doorstep.

The price for this convenience, however, is likely beyond most HDB upgraders. At over $2,100 psf, the bulk of its 1,582 sq. ft. units will raise the quantum beyond the $3 million mark.

Another potential concern is the huge number of boutique, freehold condos in the Marine Parade area. The area is quite saturated, which may turn off the more investment-minded.

9. Uptown @ Farrer

Location: 2 Perumal (District 8)

Developer: Perumal Development Pte. Ltd.

Lease: 99-years

Number of units: 116

Take-up rate: 99.1 per cent

Key highlights:

Uptown @ Farrer has a great location, but this is more typically seen as an investment property than a family home. This intent is also reflected by the presence of dual-key 4-room units, a preferred option among landlords.

At a mere 2-minute walk from Farrer Park MRT (North-East Line), residents will only be two stops away from Dhoby Ghaut. It’s also surrounded by major amenities: City Square Mall is just a five-minute walk from here, as is the 24-hour Mustafa Centre.

And if you love Indian food, you’re only about a 10-minute walk from Little India and its famed restaurants. You do also have the upcoming Piccadilly Grand to look forward to, as it has a further 16,000 sqft of retail and F&B outlets to add to the area.

That said, this is not the most conducive home for families with children. This stretch of Serangoon Road can be a traffic nightmare, there’s limited green space, and the entire project feels a little hemmed in – an unavoidable fact of living between Serangoon Road and Race Course Road.

Consider this place only if your family are hardcore urbanites. Things could change in the coming years though, with Piccadilly Grand and a further 1,600 BTO units set to be built in the area. With such homes coming up, the demographics in the area will be different in the future.

Landlords, however, can surely see the high rentability of this project.

10. Jui Residences

Location: 1177 Serangoon Road (District 12)

Developer: Tiara Land Pte. Ltd.

Lease: Freehold

Number of units: 117

Take-up rate: 100 per cent

Key highlights:

Remember the National Aerated Water building? That’s a conserved building, and Jui Residences has integrated it into the overall project – so if you live here, you technically live on a heritage site.

(We can’t verify the rumours that this will make the government less likely to tear it down, but it is a freehold property anyway).

Location-wise, Jui Residences is a little mediocre. The Potong Pasir MRT station (North East Line) is not the nearest, at a long 11-minute walk; but it is walkable. Nearby amenities are not in abundance, however. City Square Mall was often called “near” in marketing materials, but note that this is still not walkable (it’s around a nine-minute drive). You do have the Venue Shoppes and The Poiz Centre but these aren’t huge malls.

The main appeal will be the privacy of the project. At 117 units, this will suit buyers who dislike larger, noisier condos. The price may also be attractive to young couples, or HDB upgraders willing to settle for smaller units – at around $1,929 psf, a 710 sq. ft. unit can still transact below $1.4 million. That’s not bad at all, for a condo that’s under a 10-minute drive to Orchard Road.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.