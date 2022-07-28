12 best SIM-only mobile plans in Singapore: Singtel vs StarHub vs M1

Gone are the days when you'd have to sign up with one of the big three telcos - Singtel, Starhub and M1 - just for mobile data.

With one of these cheap SIM-only data plans, you'd no longer have to commit for two years and be obligated to wait for re-contract discounts on your new handset. Just take the money you save on your SIM-only plan, and get yourself a new phone on Lazada.

With so many new players and virtual telcos like Circles.Life, SIMBA (formerly TPG), redONE and so on joining the fray, mobile data plans are now a buyer's market. Check out how the cheapest SIM-only mobile plans stack up.

1. 12 cheapest SIM only plans under $20/month

SIM only plan Monthly subscription Data / outgoing talk time / SMS Circles Life $5 Plan $5 2GB / 50 mins / 25 SMS redONE Amazing 8 $8 5GB / 300 mins / 300 SMS VIVIFI Lite $8.80 3GB / 500 mins / 20 SMS Zero 1 Starter Plan $6.90 6GB / 150 mins / 100 SMS SIMBA (formerly TPG) $10 100GB / unlimited mins / unlimited SMS to SIMBA lines giga (Starhub) $10 6GB / 500 mins / 500 SMS MyRepublic Lite $10 18GB (for 6 months), 8GB (thereafter) / 300 mins / 300 SMS CMLink (China Mobile) $10.80 12GB / 100 mins / 100 SMS Grid Mobile (ceased operation) – – Circles Life Basic Plan $18 20GB / 100 mins / 25 SMS GOMO (Singtel) $20 20GB / 200 mins / 200 SMS M1 $17.95 80GB (for 12 months), 50GB (thereafter) / 1,000 mins / 1,000 SMS Starhub $20 80GB (for 3 months), 60GB (thereafter) / unlimited mins / 1,000 SMS

2. Singtel SIM-only plans: GOMO (from $20/month)

GOMO piggy backs on Singtel’s 4G network. With Singtel being one of the three main telcos in Singapore, the GOMO sub-brand serves to get a slice of the marketshare. It now has 2 main plans:

20GB ($20/month) with 200 minutes of talk time and 200 SMS. Use GOMO promo code FLASHDEAL to get 100GB data, 500 minutes of talk time and 500 SMS.

60GB ($30/month) with 500 minutes of talk time and 500 SMS. Use GOMO promo code ROLL5OFF to get 100GB data, 1,000 mins, and 1,000 SMS.

Although its $20 for 20GB plan used to be the market leader, it’s now facing stiff competition from SIMBA (formerly TPG), MyRepublic and M1. That said, it’s still a good price for the security of a Singtel product. You can manage your plan easily with the GOMO app.

3. M1 SIM-only plans (from $17.95/month)

Shortly after Singtel’s GOMO and Starhub’s giga!, M1 joined the SIM-only plan. But instead of trying to ingratiate itself with millennials, M1 has simply updated their one SIM-only offering. This SIM-only plan is fully customisable to your needs, and there are two main plans you can chose from:

$17.95/month for 80GB data for the first 12 months and 50GB thereafter with 1,000 mins of talk time and 1,000 SMS.

$19.95/month for 100GB data for the first 12 months and 50GB thereafter 1,000 mins of talk time and 1,000 SMS.

If you’re a new customer, there are pretty good promotions that M1 is currently running:

$17.95/month for 80GB of data for the first 12 months + 57GB bonus data for a month and 50GB thereafter, 1,000 minutes talk time, 1,000 SMS. Plus unlimited weekend data and unlimited calls to 3 M1 numbers.

$19.95/month for 100GB data for the first 12 months +57 GB bonus data for a month and 50GB thereafter 1,000 mins of talk time and 1,000 SMS. Plus one-year supply of Nature’s Farm Buffered Vitamin C1000. Sign-up with the promo code M1VITC.

4. Starhub SIM-only plans (from $2o/month)

Beyond its sub-brand giga!, Starhub also offers SIM-only plans under its main brand with no contractual obligations. If you’re like most boomers who only trust and believe in the three main telcos because you think they are as legit as it gets, you’ll be limited to the following plan:

$20/month for 80GB data for the first three months and 60GB thereafter with unlimited talk time and 1,000 SMS.

If you sign-up for the SIM-only plan via the My Starhub app, you can enjoy a month of cloud gaming on GeForce NOW. Alternatively, if you’re willing to commit for at least six months and sign-up through the My Starhub app, you’ll be entitled 2 months of free Disney+ subscription.

5. Starhub SIM-only plans: giga! (from $10/month)

Giga! is Starhub’s entrant on the virtual telco scene, and it has two plans to choose from:

$10/month for 6GB of data, 500 minutes of talk time and 500 SMS.

$20/month for 100GB of data + 50GB bonus data for three months and 50GB thereafter, with 500 minutes of talk time and 500 SMS. To enjoy the bonus data, sign-up with promo code GIGADATA.

$25/month for 120GB of data + 60GB bonus data for three months and 60GB thereafter, with 2,000 minutes of talk time and 2,000 SMS. To enjoy the bonus data, sign-up with promo code GIGADATA.

$45/month for 150GB of data + 50GB for three months and 100GB thereafter, with 10,00 minutes of talk time and 10,000 SMS. To enjoy the bonus data, sign-up with promo code GIGADATA.

The $25/month and $45/month giga plans are on the expensive side — although that’s a crapload of data and talk time. So if you’re a modest phone user, the $10/month plan should be enough. Giga! plans all roll over unused data for 2 months, which means you can theoretically get more data than you paid for.

There’s also currently an ongoing “Pop-up plan” promotion til 31 July 2022:

$18/month for 100GB of data + 50GB for 3 months and 50GB thereafter with 500 minutes of talk time and 5,000 SMS. To enjoy the bonus data, sign-up with promo code GIGADATA.

6. SIMBA (formerly TPG Singapore) SIM-only plans (from $10/month)

To mark its second year in Singapore, TPG Singapore officially rebranded itself as SIMBA earlier this year. It has 2 “spoil market” SIM-only plans:

100GB ($10/month) with unlimited minutes to local mobile numbers, unlimited SMS to SIMBA lines, plus free data roaming to 57 selected countries.

130GB ($18/month) with unlimited minutes to mobile numbers, unlimited SMS to SIMBA lines, plus free data roaming to 57 selected countries.

Sounds like an amazing deal, but the downside is that SIMBA does not work with all devices. Check here for a list of compatible handsets.

Note: If you/your parents are 60 years old and above, consider SIMBA’s Seniors Digital Plan at $5/month.

7. Circles Life SIM-only plans (from $5/month)

Circles Life has the absolute cheapest SIM-only plan on the market at just $5/month. Here are the options:

Circles Life $5 Plan: 2GB data, 50 minutes of talktime 25 SMSes, free caller ID

Circles Life $10 Plan: 5GB data, 100 minutes of talktime and 25 SMSes

Circles Life Basic Plan $18/month: 20GB of data, 100 minutes talktime, free caller ID

The biggest downside is a very high one-time SIM card registration fee of $38. However, if your friends or family are with Circles Life, you can fully waive off this registration fee if you use their referral code.

8. redONE SIM-only plans (from $8/month)

redONE is a Malaysian telco with some attractive SIM-only plans. Choose from 4 redONE plans:

redONE Amazing8 plan ($8/month) gives you 5GB of data, 300 minutes of talk time and 300 SMS.

redONE Amazing18 plan ($18/month) offers 25GB, 500 minutes of talk time and 20 SMS.

redONE Amazing28 plan ($28/month) has 50GB, 800 minutes of talk time and 800 SMS.

redONE Amazing38 plan ($38/month) gives you 80GB, 1,000 minutes of talk time and 1,000 SMS.

Its main selling point is that the bundled mobile data can be used in Singapore and Malaysia — clearly the plans are aimed at Malaysians living here.

9. VIVIFI SIM-only plans (from $8.80/month)

VIVIFI is yet another virtual telco with 4 SIM-only plans to choose from:

VIVIFI Lite ($8.80/month) with 3GB data, 500 minutes of talk time and 20 SMS.

VIVIFI Plus ($9/month) with 6GB data, 350 minutes of talk time and 100 SMS.

VIVIFI Binge ($18/month or $25/month) with 50GB data, 300 minutes of talk time and 300 SMS OR with 70GB, 300 minutes of talk time and 300 SMS.

VIVIFI Share ($40/month ) with 180GB data, 1,000 minutes of talk time and 100 SMS.

While the first 3 SIM-only plans are pretty self-explanatory, we actually like the more expensive VIVIFI Share Plan the most.

You can share this plan with up to 9 other users; each additional user has to pay $6/month. This arrangement may be suitable for couples with young children or elderly.

So for example, you, your husband and your child share a VIVIFI plan. You pay the base price of $40 and an additional $12 to add on 2 users. The total price comes up to $52, and 3 of you get to share a total of 180GB data. If you do the math, that’s comes up to $17.22/month per user.

VIVIFI is also currently celebrating its 3rd birthday and what this means for you is…promotions! Here are the ongoing promotions:

VIVIFI Binge ($16/month) with 50GB data + 30GB bonus date for 12 months, 3GB free data roaming for 6 months, 300 minutes of talk time and 300 SMS. Promo valid til 31 August 2022.

VIVIFI Binge ($23/month) with 70GB data + 30GB bonus date for 12 months, 3GB free data roaming for 6 months, 300 minutes of talk time and 300 SMS. Promo valid til 31 August 2022.

VIVIFI Share ($40/month ) with 180GB data, 1,000 minutes of talk time and 100 SMS for 1 mainline and 2 sublines for 6 months. Sign-up with promo code VIVIFITURNS3.

Keep up with current VIVIFI promotions here.

10. Zero 1 SIM-only plans (from $6.90/month)

Zero 1’s gimmick is that all their plans have “unlimited” data. Apparently, you get 4G speeds on the first GBs that you pay for. Thereafter, your data will be at “managed” speed (read: slow but supposedly “usable”). But at least you’re not forced to top up for extra data.

Zero 1 Starter Plan ($6.90/month) offers 6GB data, 150 minutes of talk time, and 100 SMS.

Zero 1 Jumbo 60 Plan ($12/month) has 60GB data, 500 minutes of talk time and 50 SMS.

Zero 1 Jumbo 100 Plan ($20/month) has 100GB data, 800 minutes of talk time and 100 SMS.

Do note that for Zero 1, you’ll need to pay a one-time registration fee of $10.70.

11. MyRepublic SIM-only plans (from $10/month)

MyRepublic has refreshed its offerings to be more competitive than before, especially with its current (indefinite?) flash sale. Here are the plans:

Lite ($10/month) for 18GB of data for first 6 months 8GB thereafter, 300 minutes of talk time and 300 SMS.

Core (currently $17/month; usually $20) for 80GB of data for first 6 months 60GB thereafter, 500 minutes of talk time and 500 SMS.

Pro (currently $20/month; usually $29) for 100GB of data for first 6 months 80GB thereafter, 1,000 minutes of talk time and 1,000 SMS.

Unlimited (currently $25/month; usually $39) for unlimited data (5GB at full speed, managed speeds thereafter) 2,000 minutes of talk time and 2,000 SMS.

Although the Lite plan is the cheapest, we prefer the similarly-priced giga! for its rollover data feature. The Core plan is the best of the lot at just $17 if 50GB — perfect if your phone isn’t compatible with SIMBA (formerly TPG).

12. China Mobile SIM-only plans (from $10/month)

For newcomers, China Mobile has these SIM-only plans to offer:

6GB ($10.80/month) with 100 minutes of talk time and 100 SMS.

25GB ($20.80/month) with 300 minutes of talk time and 300 SMS.

35GB ($30.80/month) with 400 minutes of talk time and 400 SMS.

50GB ($40.80/month) with 500 minutes of talk time and 500 SMSes.

As you can guess from its name, China Mobile is very much aimed at mainland Chinese living in Singapore or Singaporeans travelling abroad.

All of its data can be shared across Singapore, mainland China and Hong Kong, while its talk time can be used either locally or to selected countries (China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and USA).

13. GridMobile (closed down)

GridMobile closed for good on 6 December 2021. While it was still around, it used to offer a $17.90/month plan, also the cheapest 20GB plan on the market. It was a good option if your data usage exceeds 10GB (and your phone isn’t compatible with TPG). Users could also earn gridPoints to offset bills, get cash back, or spend at merchants like Grab and Shopee.

14. Cheapest SIM only plans comparison

