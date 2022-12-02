15 new launch condos under a 10-minute walk to East-West Line MRT station

Looking for a new launch condo near the MRT? With this article, we’ve compiled a list of new projects located less than a 10-minute walk of an MRT station on the East-West Line (EWL).

We used 99.co’s filter function to sort through the various new launches based on the MRT line and walking distance from the station.

1. Blossoms By The Park

TOP: 2026

Nearest East-West Line (EWL) station: Buona Vista MRT (five-minute walk)

Blossoms By The Park sits on the Slim Barracks Rise (Parcel A) site that was sold through the government land sales (GLS) in October 2021. With a land price of S$320.1 million, this works out to around S$1,245.7 psf per plot ratio.

URA has designated the residential plot with commercial use on the first floor, which means residents here can expect some retail and F&B outlets below.

The new condo is also nestled within one-north, making it a convenient home for those working in the tech hub.

2. The Hill @ One-North

TOP: 2026

Nearest East-West Line (EWL) station: Buona Vista MRT (six-minute walk)

Located less than 100m away from Blossoms By The Park is The Hill @ One-North, which sits on the Slim Barracks Rise (Parcel B). The site was also sold at the same time, at a land price of S$162.4 million (or S$1,210.1 psf ppr).

Similarly, the condo will have commercial amenities on the first floor.

Apart from being located slightly further from Buona Vista MRT (but closer to one-north MRT), this development is smaller with an estimated 142 units.

3. One Pearl Bank

TOP: 2023

Nearest East-West Line (EWL) station: Outram Park MRT (six-minute walk)

One Pearl Bank will be situated on the former site of the iconic Pearl Bank Apartments. So it’s nice to see that its design pays homage to the old condo.

Nostalgia aside, this condo is suitable for nature lovers, with Pearl’s Hill City Park just a two-minute walk away.

4. 8 Shenton Way

TOP: 2028

Nearest East-West Line (EWL) station: Tanjong Pagar MRT (three-minute walk)

8 Shenton Way is a redevelopment of the former AXA Tower. It’s also set to be Singapore’s tallest building when it’s completed in 2028, taking over the spot from Guoco Tower.

Standing at 305 metres, the mixed-use development will be directly connected to Tanjong Pagar MRT via an underground walkway. Besides residential, it will house public and event spaces, retail shops, office units and a hotel, taking the live-work-play concept to the next level.

5. One Bernam

TOP: 2026

Nearest East-West Line (EWL) station: Tanjong Pagar MRT (seven-minute walk)

One Bernam is one of the many new launches that’s part of a mixed-use development, with the first two floors allocated for retail and dining. Located in the heart of Tanjong Pagar, this is one of the condos that’s most ideal for those working in the CBD.

The area is also where you can find a variety of cuisines, especially Korean food at Tanjong Pagar and Chinese food at Chinatown.

6. Midtown Bay

TOP: 2025

Nearest East-West Line (EWL) station: Bugis MRT (three-minute walk)

Located along Beach Road, Midtown Bay is one of the two condos that’s part of the Guoco Midtown integrated development in Bugis. One of the main highlights is that it will have a direct link to Bugis MRT.

Following the trend of live, work and play, the units are designed to allow residents to adapt the space for work-from-home.

ALSO READ: 6 possible Cross Island Line MRT stations and condominiums that might benefit

7. Midtown Modern

TOP: 2024

Nearest East-West Line (EWL) station: Bugis MRT (three-minute walk)

Midtown Modern is the second condo that’s part of the Guoco Midtown integrated development, and will be directly connected to Bugis MRT.

Compared to the neighbouring Midtown Bay, one main difference is that it comprises a wider variety of units, including three-bedders and four-bedders.

Read our review of Midtown Modern’s Sky-Bungalows.

8. The M

TOP: 2024

Nearest East-West Line (EWL) station: Bugis MRT (six-minute walk)

Located along Middle Road, The M is smack between Suntec City and Bugis Junction. Whether it’s for work or retail therapy, it will take residents around an eight-minute walk to get to both developments.

9. Zyanya

TOP: 2024

Nearest East-West Line (EWL) station: Aljunied MRT (five-minute walk)

Zyanya will occupy the former site of Advance Apartment, which was sold en bloc in 2020 for S$26.5 million.

Located just off the main Geylang Road, the condo is within walking distance of the various famous restaurants, and popular primary schools such as Kong Hwa School and Geylang Methodist Primary.

10. Penrose

TOP: 2025

Nearest East-West Line (EWL) station: Aljunied MRT (six-minute walk)

Here’s another condo option for the foodies. Penrose is within walking distance of a foodie’s paradise at Geylang.

What’s more, it’s nearby several schools, such as Canossa Catholic Primary, and Geylang Methodist (Primary and Secondary) that are within a 1km radius.

11. Deluxe Residences

TOP: TBC

Nearest East-West Line (EWL) station: Kembangan MRT (five-minute walk)

Deluxe Residences is located off Changi Road, where you can find a variety of cuisines, from Indian Muslim to Thai food.

It’s also ideal for those with young children as it’s near several primary schools. These include St Stephen’s School, CHIJ (Katong) Primary, Tanjong Katong Primary, Tao Nan School and Telok Kurau Primary, all within a 1 to 2km radius.

12. M Suites

TOP: 2024

Nearest East-West Line (EWL) station: Kembangan MRT (nine-minute walk)

M Suites is a low-rise development with only 16 units. Located in the midst of a landed housing estate, it offers a sense of exclusivity for its residents.

Nearest schools of the condo include Maha Bodhi School, St Stephen’s School, Telok Kurau Primary and Manjusri Secondary. On the other hand, they’re all around 20 minutes away by bus.

TOP: 2027

Nearest East-West Line (EWL) station: Bedok MRT (seven-minute walk)

ALSO READ: 4 newly launched condos near a MRT station with 3 bedroom units below $1.5m

Sky [email protected] made headlines during its launch when it sold about 75per cent of its units within the first day of sales. A redevelopment of Bedok Point, it’s the first new condo in the area in over 10 years.

On top of that, it will be a mixed-use development, with 12 commercial units on the ground floor.

Read our review of Sky [email protected].

14. Sceneca Residence

TOP: 2026

Nearest East-West Line (EWL) station: Tanah Merah MRT (three-minute walk)

Another new launch condo in the east with direct access to the MRT is Sceneca Residence, with Tanah Merah MRT right at its doorstep.

This also makes it one of the most conveniently located condos for those working at Changi Business Park, Changi Airport and cabin crews based in Singapore, with the condo located just one to two stops away.

15. Pasir Ris 8

TOP: 2026

Nearest East-West Line (EWL) station: Pasir Ris MRT (two-minute walk)

Pasir Ris 8 previously made headlines for several price hikes during its launch weekend.

Despite its location at the eastern edge of Singapore, the main draw of the condo is that it’s right next to Pasir Ris MRT and the bus interchange. It’s also another one of the new launches that will be part of a mixed-use development. But unlike a typical integrated development, it will also be co-located with a polyclinic.

This article was first published in 99.co.