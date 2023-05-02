$2.08m, negotiable: NOC founder Ryan Tan puts penthouse up for sale

Were you envious of the $200,000 that NOC founder Ryan Tan spent to renovate his penthouse after his divorce?

If the answer is yes — and you also have $2.08 million on hand — you can now purchase the unit that's owned by the co-founder of Night Owl Cinematics (NOC).

A video uploaded on April 25 to PropertyLimBrothers' YouTube channel revealed that his freehold duplex penthouse at Floraville, located at Yio Chu Kang, is up for sale.

Melvin Lim, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PropertyLimBrothers, gave a tour of the place in the 19-minute video.

"It is a bachelor's pad, but I think it's a fantastic cosy kind of home for a young couple that's just gotten married," Lim said.

He added that the home can be a retirement home too as the unit can be made into a dual-key duplex penthouse.

Only 3 four-bedder penthouses in that condo

The unit is 1,410 sq ft big and has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

While the development has 14 different penthouses, there are only three units in the four-bedroom category, including this.

The walls of the third bedroom were also previously hacked down so it connects to the second bedroom. But Lim said the walls can be "easily" reinstated if necessary.

He also raved about the unit's two "beautiful and interesting" balconies.

"These are all done with a renovation that was just completed one and a half years back."

Another perk about the house is that the renovation costs are already included in the price itself, so the buyer won't have to fork out more money to do the place up.

"You also save time and opportunity cost. You don't have to spend three to four months to go through the renovation process and you can move in straight away," pointed out Lim.

Apart from the unit, Lim praised the property's facilities, which include a BBQ pavilion, jacuzzi, gym, and even a lap pool.

"So, for a boutique project, actually this kind of pool size is considered pretty amazing," praised Lim.

AsiaOne has contacted Tan for comment.

Lim also shared that currently, this unit is one of the 13 freehold or 999-year units of its kind in Districts 19, 20, 26, 28 that is going for under $2.1 million.

According to URA caveat, the largest unit sold in Floraville was a 1,200 sq ft big apartment that was transacted for $1.52 million in March last year, at $1,261 psf.

While the video didn't indicate that it was Tan's home, many sharp netizens could immediately tell based on the interior of that apartment.

In a TikTok video by PropertyLimBrothers on April 30, several commented that they recognise Tan's house.

One netizen also pointed out that it may be easier to find a potential buyer if people knew it was his house.

In an interview with The Daily Ketchup last October, Tan revealed that while he does "have a bit of money", it is depleting fast.

"I have no income because all my money is being diverted to the lawsuit," he revealed.

While Tan has recently started a YouTube channel of his own, he shared that it would still take him some time before he will be able to turn a profit.

He added that his monthly bills range between $80,000 and $90,000, including the rental for his office, as well as his employees' salaries.

