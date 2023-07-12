29 cheapest 3-bedroom condos under $1m in 2022/23

2023 presents significant challenges for the average HDB upgrader looking to secure an affordable home. With many family-sized units in the new launch market hurtling towards the $2 million mark, and resale condos rapidly escalating in price, it is still challenging to hunt for affordable properties.
There is hope though, with a bumper crop of land being released for sale.
But if you can't afford to wait for too long, it's not all doom and gloom for prospective homeowners. For those looking for a home pronto, here are some three-bedroom resale units that have transacted over the past year for the surprisingly attainable price of $1 million or less.
Do note though, that most of these will be more of a compact three bedder — so you might have to adjust your expectations in terms of size, and privacy.
Three-bedder units at $1 million or under
|Condo
|Tenure
|TOP
|Planning Area
|Min $
|Max $
|Vol.
|CHANGI RISE CONDOMINIUM
|99 yrs from Nov 29, 2000
|2004
|Tampines
|$930,000
|$998,000
|2
|CRYSTAL LODGE
|Freehold
|2001
|Geylang
|$980,000
|$980,000
|1
|EUPHONY GARDENS
|99 yrs from Feb 25, 1998
|2001
|Mandai
|$980,000
|$980,000
|1
|EVERGREEN PARK
|99 yrs from Oct 1, 1995
|1999
|Hougang
|$908,000
|$943,000
|4
|FLORAVIEW
|Freehold
|2017
|Ang Mo Kio
|$888,000
|$888,000
|1
|HOUGANG GREEN
|99 yrs from Dec 1, 1994
|1998
|Hougang
|$830,000
|$900,000
|6
|KOVAN GRANDEUR
|99 yrs from Aug 10, 2010
|2011
|Hougang
|$930,000
|$930,000
|1
|M66
|Freehold
|2014
|Kallang
|$1,000,000
|$1,000,000
|1
|MELVILLE PARK
|99 yrs from Sept 1, 1992
|1996
|Tampines
|$856,000
|$990,000
|7
|MI CASA
|99 yrs from Aug 25, 2008
|2012
|Choa Chu Kang
|$910,000
|$910,000
|1
|ORCHID PARK CONDOMINIUM
|99 yrs from Sept 1, 1991
|1994
|Yishun
|$960,000
|$960,000
|1
|PALM GARDENS
|99 yrs from Aug 12, 1996
|2000
|Choa Chu Kang
|$1,000,000
|$1,000,000
|1
|PARC ROSEWOOD
|99 yrs from Sept 7, 2011
|2014
|Woodlands
|$920,000
|$929,000
|2
|PARKVIEW APARTMENTS
|99 yrs from May 1, 1994
|1998
|Bukit Batok
|$875,000
|$980,000
|7
|REGENT GROVE
|99 yrs from May 17, 1997
|2000
|Choa Chu Kang
|$1,000,000
|$1,000,000
|1
|REGENT HEIGHTS
|99 yrs from Nov 7, 1995
|1999
|Bukit Batok
|$974,000
|$980,000
|2
|REGENTVILLE
|99 yrs from April 24, 1996
|1999
|Hougang
|$985,000
|$985,000
|1
|RIVERVALE CREST
|99 yrs from Dec 6, 1997
|2002
|Sengkang
|$990,000
|$990,000
|1
|ROSEWOOD
|99 yrs from June 20, 2000
|2003
|Woodlands
|$950,000
|$1,000,000
|3
|ROSEWOOD SUITES
|99 yrs from Feb 25, 2008
|2011
|Woodlands
|$980,000
|$980,000
|1
|SPOTTISWOODE PARK
|99 yrs from April 10, 1973
|–
|Bukit Merah
|$870,000
|$990,000
|7
|SUN PLAZA
|99 yrs from June 26, 1996
|2000
|Sembawang
|$950,000
|$950,000
|1
|SUNFLOWER REGENCY
|Freehold
|2008
|Geylang
|$980,000
|$980,000
|1
|SYMPHONY SUITES
|99 yrs from June 10, 2014
|2018
|Yishun
|$888,888
|$972,000
|8
|THE MADEIRA
|99 yrs from Aug 14, 2000
|2003
|Bukit Batok
|$970,000
|$970,000
|1
|THE NAUTICAL
|99 yrs from Aug 29, 2011
|2015
|Sembawang
|$988,888
|$1,000,000
|2
|THE WOODGROVE
|99 yrs from June 26, 1996
|1998
|Woodlands
|$828,000
|$828,000
|1
|WESTCOVE CONDOMINIUM
|99 yrs from March 1, 1995
|1998
|Clementi
|$1,000,000
|$1,000,000
|1
|WING FONG MANSIONS/WING FONG COURT
|Freehold
|1997
|Geylang
|$970,000
|$970,000
|1
1. Sun Plaza
Location: 30 Sembawang Drive (District 37)
Developer: Canberra Development Pte. Ltd.
Lease: 99-years
Completion: 1996
Number of units: 76
It may come as a surprise to some that Sun Plaza has residential units. Most people living outside of Sembawang will probably know this as a mall only; but there are 76 sizeable residential units here.
At low recorded prices of around $800 psf (as of April 2023), a 1,776 sq ft unit here can cost as little as $1.42 million.
Besides the planter, you have space for a separate living and dining area. And usability-wise, having a yard and utility will come in very handy for families. The master bedroom is big enough for a study as well, so for those who work from home this would be a real plus point.
The facilities are very basic compared to a regular condo; there's just a pool, playground, and a small BBQ area; but that's not the main appeal. Residents here are just across the road from Sembawang MRT station (NSL); and Sun Plaza may be the most affordable way to live on top of a mall today.
Sun Plaza's mall component has an NTUC FairPrice, a Koufu food court, a Haidilao hot pot (which opens from 10.30am all the way to 6am the next morning but will significantly lighten your wallet), and a Guardian pharmacy, among other things.
If you walk past the Sembawang MRT station, you'll be at an HDB enclave in just a few minutes, where you'll find the usual amenities like coffee shops and small neighbourhood stores. But you probably won't, since Sun Plaza is pretty much the hub that the rest of the neighbourhood travels to.
The downside is that you're living in a busy area, where the roads see a constant flow of shoppers and the bus interchange/MRT are both nearby. Sembawang is known for its peace and quiet, but you'll experience less of it being in such a busy hub.
Simply put, if you're not willing to trade privacy and lavish facilities to live upstairs from a mall, this won't be your cup of tea. But if you love the idea of popping downstairs to go to NTUC, or at 4am in the morning for hot pot, this place will have strong appeal.
2. Kovan Grandeur
Location: Tampines Road (District 19)
Developer: Fragrance Properties Pte. Ltd.
Lease: 99-years
Completion: 2011
Number of units: 74
Kovan Grandeur is a boutique condo with just 74 units. It's located along Tampines Road, and about a 9-minute walk to Kovan MRT station.
This is where you'll find the Kovan Heartland Mall, with the usual popular eateries and a Cold Storage. You do also have a FairPrice Finest a little further away, with the market and food centre just outside.
For foodies, there are a ton of options here with many late night offerings such as Ding Te Le and Ponggol Nasi Lemak (to name a few). The Stars of Kovan across the road also contains commercial units on the first floor, with a couple of eateries and ice cream joints.
The biggest reason for the low quantum here is that the units here are on the small side. This ranges from the smallest unit at 366 sq ft to the largest at 1,389 sq ft.
The three-bedroom in question here comes in at a very compact 743 sq ft. There's still some space for a household shelter and a small yard, but that has an impact on the overall living and dining space.
3. The Nautical
Location: 93 Jalan Sendudok (District 27)
Developer: Hao Yuan Investment Pte. Ltd.
Lease: 99-years
Completion: 2015
Number of units: 435
This condo is interesting because the Canberra area has seen a pick-up in recent years. ECs like Parc Canberra and Provence Residences have sprung up in the area; and there's a clear attempt by our urban planners to alleviate Sembawang of ulu status.
Canberra MRT (NSL) opened in 2019, just a year before the Covid-19 situation; and the Bukit Canberra has mostly been up and running since 2022. Note that despite being called a sports hub, this is also an area with a hawker centre, the local polyclinic, childcare, and plenty of other amenities.
The Nautical, which was built in 2015, predates much of this. Buyers at the time were resigned (or in fact enjoyed) being in one of the more secluded and less mature towns in Singapore.
But now The Nautical is under a 10-minute walk from Canberra MRT, and just across the street is the nearby Sembawang Shopping Centre. You can even consider Sun Plaza (see above) to be nearby, as you can take bus 856 right outside this condo to get there.
Simply put, Nautical owners have been lucky to see huge improvements happening around their condo, at a relatively fast pace.
One possible drawback, however, is the presence of newer ECs like Provence Residences and Parc Canberra. ECs are also priced lower than regular condos, so these can provide alternatives even to Nautical's lower resale prices.
The layout is simple enough, with minimal balcony space. If you cook often, the kitchen is definitely considered a compact size, and so is the dining. Still, you can't really complain too much when it comes to the location and current price point.
4. Rivervale Crest
Location: 5 Rivervale Crescent (District 19)
Developer: NTUC Choice Homes
Lease: 99-years
Completion: 2002
Number of units: 490
This location is interesting because, even though Sengkang is regarded as ulu, this specific area is certainly not. Rivervale Crest is in a convenient location, if you don't mind a higher presence of roads and surrounding tall flats.
This condo is just across from Rivervale Mall (not to be confused with Rivervale Plaza, an HDB-run mall that's nearby). The mall has an NTUC FairPrice, as well as a Watsons and a food court (Food Junction).
Alternatively, cross over to Block 128 Rivervale by going in the other direction. This is an HDB enclave, with coffee shops, convenience stores, and other small shops.
As an added bonus, six schools are within one-kilometre of Rivervale Crest: Rivervale Primary is the closest at around a five-minute walk. A few minutes further is CHIJ St. Jospeh's, while North Spring, Seng Kang Primary, Seng Kang Secondary, and Compassvale Primary are all in enrolment distance.
For train access, Rumbia LRT is just across from this condo, and it takes you to Sengkang MRT (NEL) in two stops. You can walk to Sengkang MRT station in about 15-minutes, and that's where you will find Compass One as well (all the usual food outlets, the public library, and a Cold Storage).
At 1,206 sq ft this is a really good size for a three-bedder unit. It's all mostly indoor living space (save for the small planter), and you have an enclosed kitchen, utility, and yard.
5. Hougang Green
Location: 5 Rivervale Crescent (District 19)
Developer: NTUC Choice Homes
Lease: 99-years
Completion: 1998
Number of units: 90
When you mention Hougang Green, everyone thinks of the small mall with the Arnold's Fried Chicken outlet (yes, the same one from City Plaza). Fewer people notice the small, 90-unit project right next door.
This project is far more conveniently located than many suspect. There is a bus stop at Block 579, just on the other side of the Hougang Green Mall. If you take bus 109 from here, you can get to NEX Megamall in Serangoon in a matter of minutes. Being at NEX also means access to Serangoon MRT (NEL, CCL).
For most day-to-day needs, you don't even need to go to NEX though. The mall next door has a Giant on the ground floor, as well as a food centre (oddly more famous for its western food, Common Grill, than the local food). There are also two preschools and a Kumon here, which are quite heavily attended by nearby residents.
You can also walk to Buangkok MRT station, but it's a bit far for a daily walk so most people would probably opt for the bus.
Sengkang Grand Residences is here, and the upcoming Sengkang Grand Mall (three-storeys with a supermarket, community club, childcare centre, and hawker centre) will provide even more amenities to the area.
Hougang Green goes under the radar because of its admittedly humdrum architecture, but the combination of size, price, and location could make sense for many families.
For those who want more indoor living space, this is one to look at. There's space for a yard and small utility, and although all the bedrooms have angular walls, the living and dining is quite a decent sized space.
This article was first published in Stackedhomes.