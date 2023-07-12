29 cheapest 3-bedroom condos under $1m in 2022/23

2023 presents significant challenges for the average HDB upgrader looking to secure an affordable home. With many family-sized units in the new launch market hurtling towards the $2 million mark, and resale condos rapidly escalating in price, it is still challenging to hunt for affordable properties.

There is hope though, with a bumper crop of land being released for sale.

But if you can't afford to wait for too long, it's not all doom and gloom for prospective homeowners. For those looking for a home pronto, here are some three-bedroom resale units that have transacted over the past year for the surprisingly attainable price of $1 million or less.

Do note though, that most of these will be more of a compact three bedder — so you might have to adjust your expectations in terms of size, and privacy.

Three-bedder units at $1 million or under

Condo Tenure TOP Planning Area Min $ Max $ Vol. CHANGI RISE CONDOMINIUM 99 yrs from Nov 29, 2000 2004 Tampines $930,000 $998,000 2 CRYSTAL LODGE Freehold 2001 Geylang $980,000 $980,000 1 EUPHONY GARDENS 99 yrs from Feb 25, 1998 2001 Mandai $980,000 $980,000 1 EVERGREEN PARK 99 yrs from Oct 1, 1995 1999 Hougang $908,000 $943,000 4 FLORAVIEW Freehold 2017 Ang Mo Kio $888,000 $888,000 1 HOUGANG GREEN 99 yrs from Dec 1, 1994 1998 Hougang $830,000 $900,000 6 KOVAN GRANDEUR 99 yrs from Aug 10, 2010 2011 Hougang $930,000 $930,000 1 M66 Freehold 2014 Kallang $1,000,000 $1,000,000 1 MELVILLE PARK 99 yrs from Sept 1, 1992 1996 Tampines $856,000 $990,000 7 MI CASA 99 yrs from Aug 25, 2008 2012 Choa Chu Kang $910,000 $910,000 1 ORCHID PARK CONDOMINIUM 99 yrs from Sept 1, 1991 1994 Yishun $960,000 $960,000 1 PALM GARDENS 99 yrs from Aug 12, 1996 2000 Choa Chu Kang $1,000,000 $1,000,000 1 PARC ROSEWOOD 99 yrs from Sept 7, 2011 2014 Woodlands $920,000 $929,000 2 PARKVIEW APARTMENTS 99 yrs from May 1, 1994 1998 Bukit Batok $875,000 $980,000 7 REGENT GROVE 99 yrs from May 17, 1997 2000 Choa Chu Kang $1,000,000 $1,000,000 1 REGENT HEIGHTS 99 yrs from Nov 7, 1995 1999 Bukit Batok $974,000 $980,000 2 REGENTVILLE 99 yrs from April 24, 1996 1999 Hougang $985,000 $985,000 1 RIVERVALE CREST 99 yrs from Dec 6, 1997 2002 Sengkang $990,000 $990,000 1 ROSEWOOD 99 yrs from June 20, 2000 2003 Woodlands $950,000 $1,000,000 3 ROSEWOOD SUITES 99 yrs from Feb 25, 2008 2011 Woodlands $980,000 $980,000 1 SPOTTISWOODE PARK 99 yrs from April 10, 1973 – Bukit Merah $870,000 $990,000 7 SUN PLAZA 99 yrs from June 26, 1996 2000 Sembawang $950,000 $950,000 1 SUNFLOWER REGENCY Freehold 2008 Geylang $980,000 $980,000 1 SYMPHONY SUITES 99 yrs from June 10, 2014 2018 Yishun $888,888 $972,000 8 THE MADEIRA 99 yrs from Aug 14, 2000 2003 Bukit Batok $970,000 $970,000 1 THE NAUTICAL 99 yrs from Aug 29, 2011 2015 Sembawang $988,888 $1,000,000 2 THE WOODGROVE 99 yrs from June 26, 1996 1998 Woodlands $828,000 $828,000 1 WESTCOVE CONDOMINIUM 99 yrs from March 1, 1995 1998 Clementi $1,000,000 $1,000,000 1 WING FONG MANSIONS/WING FONG COURT Freehold 1997 Geylang $970,000 $970,000 1

1. Sun Plaza

Location: 30 Sembawang Drive (District 37)

Developer: Canberra Development Pte. Ltd.

Lease: 99-years

Completion: 1996

Number of units: 76

It may come as a surprise to some that Sun Plaza has residential units. Most people living outside of Sembawang will probably know this as a mall only; but there are 76 sizeable residential units here.

At low recorded prices of around $800 psf (as of April 2023), a 1,776 sq ft unit here can cost as little as $1.42 million.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Besides the planter, you have space for a separate living and dining area. And usability-wise, having a yard and utility will come in very handy for families. The master bedroom is big enough for a study as well, so for those who work from home this would be a real plus point.

The facilities are very basic compared to a regular condo; there's just a pool, playground, and a small BBQ area; but that's not the main appeal. Residents here are just across the road from Sembawang MRT station (NSL); and Sun Plaza may be the most affordable way to live on top of a mall today.

Sun Plaza's mall component has an NTUC FairPrice, a Koufu food court, a Haidilao hot pot (which opens from 10.30am all the way to 6am the next morning but will significantly lighten your wallet), and a Guardian pharmacy, among other things.

If you walk past the Sembawang MRT station, you'll be at an HDB enclave in just a few minutes, where you'll find the usual amenities like coffee shops and small neighbourhood stores. But you probably won't, since Sun Plaza is pretty much the hub that the rest of the neighbourhood travels to.

The downside is that you're living in a busy area, where the roads see a constant flow of shoppers and the bus interchange/MRT are both nearby. Sembawang is known for its peace and quiet, but you'll experience less of it being in such a busy hub.

Simply put, if you're not willing to trade privacy and lavish facilities to live upstairs from a mall, this won't be your cup of tea. But if you love the idea of popping downstairs to go to NTUC, or at 4am in the morning for hot pot, this place will have strong appeal.

2. Kovan Grandeur

Location: Tampines Road (District 19)

Developer: Fragrance Properties Pte. Ltd.

Lease: 99-years

Completion: 2011

Number of units: 74

Kovan Grandeur is a boutique condo with just 74 units. It's located along Tampines Road, and about a 9-minute walk to Kovan MRT station.

This is where you'll find the Kovan Heartland Mall, with the usual popular eateries and a Cold Storage. You do also have a FairPrice Finest a little further away, with the market and food centre just outside.

For foodies, there are a ton of options here with many late night offerings such as Ding Te Le and Ponggol Nasi Lemak (to name a few). The Stars of Kovan across the road also contains commercial units on the first floor, with a couple of eateries and ice cream joints.

The biggest reason for the low quantum here is that the units here are on the small side. This ranges from the smallest unit at 366 sq ft to the largest at 1,389 sq ft.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The three-bedroom in question here comes in at a very compact 743 sq ft. There's still some space for a household shelter and a small yard, but that has an impact on the overall living and dining space.

3. The Nautical

Location: 93 Jalan Sendudok (District 27)

Developer: Hao Yuan Investment Pte. Ltd.

Lease: 99-years

Completion: 2015

Number of units: 435

This condo is interesting because the Canberra area has seen a pick-up in recent years. ECs like Parc Canberra and Provence Residences have sprung up in the area; and there's a clear attempt by our urban planners to alleviate Sembawang of ulu status.

Canberra MRT (NSL) opened in 2019, just a year before the Covid-19 situation; and the Bukit Canberra has mostly been up and running since 2022. Note that despite being called a sports hub, this is also an area with a hawker centre, the local polyclinic, childcare, and plenty of other amenities.

The Nautical, which was built in 2015, predates much of this. Buyers at the time were resigned (or in fact enjoyed) being in one of the more secluded and less mature towns in Singapore.

But now The Nautical is under a 10-minute walk from Canberra MRT, and just across the street is the nearby Sembawang Shopping Centre. You can even consider Sun Plaza (see above) to be nearby, as you can take bus 856 right outside this condo to get there.

Simply put, Nautical owners have been lucky to see huge improvements happening around their condo, at a relatively fast pace.

One possible drawback, however, is the presence of newer ECs like Provence Residences and Parc Canberra. ECs are also priced lower than regular condos, so these can provide alternatives even to Nautical's lower resale prices.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The layout is simple enough, with minimal balcony space. If you cook often, the kitchen is definitely considered a compact size, and so is the dining. Still, you can't really complain too much when it comes to the location and current price point.

4. Rivervale Crest

Location: 5 Rivervale Crescent (District 19)

Developer: NTUC Choice Homes

Lease: 99-years

Completion: 2002

Number of units: 490

This location is interesting because, even though Sengkang is regarded as ulu, this specific area is certainly not. Rivervale Crest is in a convenient location, if you don't mind a higher presence of roads and surrounding tall flats.

This condo is just across from Rivervale Mall (not to be confused with Rivervale Plaza, an HDB-run mall that's nearby). The mall has an NTUC FairPrice, as well as a Watsons and a food court (Food Junction).

Alternatively, cross over to Block 128 Rivervale by going in the other direction. This is an HDB enclave, with coffee shops, convenience stores, and other small shops.

As an added bonus, six schools are within one-kilometre of Rivervale Crest: Rivervale Primary is the closest at around a five-minute walk. A few minutes further is CHIJ St. Jospeh's, while North Spring, Seng Kang Primary, Seng Kang Secondary, and Compassvale Primary are all in enrolment distance.

For train access, Rumbia LRT is just across from this condo, and it takes you to Sengkang MRT (NEL) in two stops. You can walk to Sengkang MRT station in about 15-minutes, and that's where you will find Compass One as well (all the usual food outlets, the public library, and a Cold Storage).

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

At 1,206 sq ft this is a really good size for a three-bedder unit. It's all mostly indoor living space (save for the small planter), and you have an enclosed kitchen, utility, and yard.

5. Hougang Green

Location: 5 Rivervale Crescent (District 19)

Developer: NTUC Choice Homes

Lease: 99-years

Completion: 1998

Number of units: 90

When you mention Hougang Green, everyone thinks of the small mall with the Arnold's Fried Chicken outlet (yes, the same one from City Plaza). Fewer people notice the small, 90-unit project right next door.

This project is far more conveniently located than many suspect. There is a bus stop at Block 579, just on the other side of the Hougang Green Mall. If you take bus 109 from here, you can get to NEX Megamall in Serangoon in a matter of minutes. Being at NEX also means access to Serangoon MRT (NEL, CCL).

For most day-to-day needs, you don't even need to go to NEX though. The mall next door has a Giant on the ground floor, as well as a food centre (oddly more famous for its western food, Common Grill, than the local food). There are also two preschools and a Kumon here, which are quite heavily attended by nearby residents.

You can also walk to Buangkok MRT station, but it's a bit far for a daily walk so most people would probably opt for the bus.

Sengkang Grand Residences is here, and the upcoming Sengkang Grand Mall (three-storeys with a supermarket, community club, childcare centre, and hawker centre) will provide even more amenities to the area.

Hougang Green goes under the radar because of its admittedly humdrum architecture, but the combination of size, price, and location could make sense for many families.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

For those who want more indoor living space, this is one to look at. There's space for a yard and small utility, and although all the bedrooms have angular walls, the living and dining is quite a decent sized space.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.