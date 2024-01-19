29 most affordable condos near landed enclaves for peace and quiet

While some prefer bustling malls and train stations, other Singaporeans are willing to forego these for some peace and quiet. This usually means an exclusive, low-density area like a landed enclave.

But if you’re priced out of a landed property (i.e., you live like the vast majority of us), what then? The answer is to try and find a condo project, that’s within such an area. Here’s where to find the most affordable ones:

List of affordable condos near landed enclaves

Project Name Average $PSF Tenure Completed Date Planning Area GLASGOW RESIDENCE $1,223 999 yrs from 01/01/1886 2010 Hougang THE NAUTICAL $1,248 99 yrs from 29/08/2011 2015 Sembawang STRATUM $1,300 99 yrs from 11/07/2012 2016 Pasir Ris RESIDENCES 88 $1,338 Freehold 2013 Bedok THE COTZ $1,354 Freehold 2010 Bedok THE HILLFORD $1,399 60 yrs from 19/02/2013 2016 Bukit Timah SHIRO $1,416 Freehold 2015 Bedok ISUITES @ PALM $1,431 999 yrs from 02/12/1878 2013 Hougang SUITES@BRADDELL $1,473 Freehold 2015 Serangoon THE EBONY $1,503 Freehold 2016 Bedok THOMSON V ONE $1,525 99 yrs from 08/05/2001 2007 Bishan QUBE SUITES $1,533 Freehold 2015 Bedok CARDIFF RESIDENCE $1,549 99 yrs from 04/11/2011 – Serangoon FLORAVILLE $1,562 Freehold 2017 Ang Mo Kio VIBES@UPPER SERANGOON $1,573 Freehold 2016 Serangoon PARC ELEGANCE $1,576 Freehold 2013 Bedok AIRSTREAM $1,579 Freehold 2012 Kallang SUITES @ PAYA LEBAR $1,588 Freehold 2013 Hougang SUNNY LODGE $1,595 Freehold 2014 Bedok SUITES @ EASTCOAST $1,618 Freehold 2012 Bedok SUITES @ KOVAN $1,626 Freehold 2010 Hougang LAVERNE’S LOFT $1,639 Freehold 2013 Bedok PARK RESIDENCES KOVAN $1,642 Freehold 2014 Hougang VIBES @ EAST COAST $1,661 Freehold 2014 Bedok PRESTIGE LOFT $1,679 Freehold 2010 Bedok HERITAGE EAST $1,691 Freehold 2012 Bedok STUDIOS@TEMBELING $1,729 Freehold 2012 Marine Parade ISUITES @ MARSHALL $1,829 Freehold 2012 Marine Parade MOUNTBATTEN LODGE $1,847 Freehold 1998 Marine Parade

Source: URA. Prices reflective of transactions since December 2022.

1. The Hillford

Location: 174 Jalan Jurong Kechil

Developer: World Class Development (North) Pte Ltd

Lease: 60 Years

TOP: 2017

Number of Units: 281

The Hillford "cheats" its way to the top of this list, as the price is due to its 60-year lease (starting from 2013).

The Hillford was actually marketed as a retirement villa, but some buyers were much younger than the expected 50+ year old demographic; the condo sold out all 281 units on its launch day, thanks to also drawing buyers as young as their mid-20s.

On account of The Hillford’s 60-year lease, it was one of the cheapest condos available in Singapore, even back in the day of its launch – during developer sales, the one-bedders could transact for as low as $388,000, while dual-key two-bedders could transact below $650,000.

Thus, those looking for affordable condos near landed enclaves may find The Hillford to be very attractive.

Some of the unique selling points, such as communal care facilities, aren’t of much use to the younger buyers; but this was overlooked due to the low price, and rather close proximity to Beauty World and the MRT station of the same name (DTL).

It’s a decent walkable distance to Beauty World Mall, or you can take one of a few buses from just outside the condo.

This is a rare trifecta of (one) being near a landed enclave, (two) being close to a major mall and the MRT, despite being near a landed enclave, and (three) still having units priced as low as $600,000 or less.

However, due to the 60-year lease, this is likely appealing to either landlords (due to the higher rental yield), or buyers who don’t have any legacy or resale plans.

2. Airstream

Location: 26 Saint Michael’s Road

Developer: Millennium Homes (Singapore) Pte Ltd

Lease: Freehold

TOP: 2013

Number of Units: 70

Airstream isn’t just near a landed enclave; it’s also one of the cheapest freehold resale projects in the area, with prices typically in the $1,400 to $1,500 psf range.

There are only 70 units here, which are all one or two-bedders. As the sizes are very small (the smallest is just 334 sq. ft.), the quantum is often in the $700,000+ range.

This, coupled with the small unit sizes, makes Airstream mainly a consideration for new investors rather than owner-occupiers.

The views from these units are reportedly excellent, with a riverfront view (Kallang River) as well as a view of the landed enclave.

For those looking for public transport options, the closest MRT station to Airstream is Potong Pasir. However, most would find this to not be walkable daily, so expect to use a bus to get to Boon Keng or Potong Pasir MRT (NEL).

That said, this is just three stops from Serangoon (Nex Megamall) or Dhoby Ghaut in either direction, which might make up for needing that bus connection.

Honestly, within the context of properties near landed enclaves (which are usually far from hub areas), this is not bad.

3. Glasgow Residence

Location: 23 Glasgow Road

Developer: World Class Property (North) Pte Ltd

Lease: 999 Years

TOP: 2013

Number of Units: 31

The location along Glasgow Road is in the heart of a landed enclave, so this condo is as close as you can get to a landed living experience (without buying a landed property, that is).

This 999-year boutique project (just 31 units) also does something we like: Many such projects skip having condo facilities altogether, due to the limited land space.

This makes them more like apartments. But Glasgow Residence does have a pool and playground, with BBQ pits, so they’ve come as close as possible to a full-size condo.

Some of the units even have their own private pools too (although these are more of a dipping pool than one to properly swim).

As with most landed areas, you can’t expect walking access to MRT stations and malls. But Glasgow Residence is close enough to Kovan (NEL) that some fitter residents may find it walkable; and Heartland Mall Kovan is next to the train station.

It’s also nice that it’s just one stop away from Serangoon, as whatever you can’t find in Heartland Mall Kovan you can probably find in Nex Megamall.

That said, it’s still really better if you drive, as landed enclaves don’t have many across-the-road amenities.

4. Suites @ Kovan

Location: 981 Upper Serangoon Road

Developer: Tsl Capital Pte Ltd

Lease: Freehold

TOP: 2012

Number of Units: 16

This is in some sense the opposite of Glasgow Residence above.

It’s also near Kovan MRT (NEL); in fact it’s much closer and you can walk there. This also means being able to walk to Heartland Mall Kovan for your various needs; and as mentioned above, Serangoon and Nex are just a stop away.

However, Suites @ Kovan doesn’t seem angled at the romantic "live-near-a-landed-enclave" experience that Glasgow Residence is.

While it’s also close to a landed area, this is very much a no-frills project, without condo-style amenities.

Coupled with some rather small units (the smallest is a tiny 366 sq. ft.), this is an affordable option for people who work within the area (perhaps in nearby Serangoon), or who expect to use it as a rental asset.

That said, one notable advantage over Glasgow Residence is the many eateries nearby – from Thai Restaurants to cafes, these dot the stretch along Upper Serangoon Road and Simon Road.

There are also two minimarts in the area, so we’d call it more convenient.

While the prices are low, be warned that there are only 16 units. This makes for a lower transaction volume, so prices may be more volatile.

5. Floraville

Location: 2 Cactus Road

Developer: Unknown

Lease: Freehold

TOP: 2018

Number of Units: 50

The final affordable condo near landed enclave is Floraville. This small project sits at the edge of the Seletar Reservoir Park, and near Cactus Road (within the Seletar Garden Grande Vista area).

There’s lush jungle greenery facing the project, and no tall buildings in any direction; just landed houses. You can also sometimes see monkeys in this area.

This condo is situated in a true enclave. There are a handful of local amenities nearby, including a supermarket, baker, and a few eateries (a banana leaf restaurant too!) but little else.

For those eager to escape Singapore’s concrete jungle, this is a much more affordable alternative to an area like Bukit Timah.

There is a bus connection to Yio Chu Kang MRT (NSL) just outside the condo, which is about two stops from Bishan. There, you’ll find major malls like Junction 8. If you don’t drive, this is probably going to be your go-to for retail and entertainment.

What owner-occupiers may want to be wary of though, is the lack of any schools within a one-kilometre distance. Some people may also not like the fact that it is situated just across an industrial area.

