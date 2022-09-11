3 best credit cards for women in Singapore

The modern Singaporean woman wears many hats – the corporate leader, mother, wife, or perhaps, carving her niche in a male-dominated domain.

Whether you are paying for a business lunch, shopping for your next luxury bag or buying grocery for the family, you can do with a little help with the right credit card. Here, we list some of the best credit cards that cater to the needs of three types of Singaporean women.

For career driven women: UOB Lady's Card

Are you one of those sharp-looking ladies dressed immaculately in a pencil skirt, high heels and carrying the signature Chanel/Louis Vuitton/Celine bag on your arms? If you love buying luxury goods but also ensures you are on top of your finances, the UOB Ladies card is made for you!

Other than giving you the chance to earn 10X UNI$ on your card spend, there is a unique UOB Lady's LuxePay Plan you can use to help you manage your luxury shopping purchases.

With this programme, you can put your new luxury purchase(shoes or bags) worth $500 or more on a six or 12-month instalment plan that is absolutely free. This gives you the leeway to better manage your month-on-month cashflow and avoid the burden of a lump-sum payment.

Of course, looking the part is only one aspect, as part of the shopping and dining benefits of this credit card, you also get to enjoy free drinks at selected bars on Lady's weeknights and free weekend parking at selected malls around Singapore's famous shopping belt on Orchard Road.

For bride-to-be's: DBS Woman's MasterCard credit card

Getting married is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and every bride-to-be in Singapore knows that couples typically take an average of one year to plan for their wedding. From looking for a suitable venue to hunting down that dream bridal gown and juggling work, life, family and friends, it can all get a little overwhelming.

The card that we think provides the best rewards for the future bride is the DBS Woman's Mastercard. Why? It's a great all-in-one card that caters to your wedding needs. Starting from getting a complimentary table for every 10 guaranteed tables if you book your wedding package at Resorts World Sentosa to getting your pre-wedding spa and facial fixes, you'd find all you need with this credit card.

Highlight shopping benefits include hair services at the renowned Kim Robinson Salon, getting a discount facial at Royal Secrets Beauty Indulgence and getting the best rates on hotels for your honeymoon.

Another exclusive with the card -- special membership rates at True Fitness and True Yoga, as well as complimentary visits to True fitness centres. Just a little motivation to get you to fit into your dream wedding dress!

For spa junkies: Maybank World MasterCard Credit Card

What's not to love about spending hours in the hands of a good masseuse to relax the mind and body? Instead of going to Bali or Thailand for a good massage that cost half the price of that in Singapore, continue to enjoy your monthly (or weekly) spa routine with the right credit card.

The Maybank World Mastercard is a rewards card that lets you earn accelerated TREATS points (or 4 air miles) for every $1 spent.

Your TREAT points never expire and most importantly, you get 10X TREAT points at The Luxe House, an incredible wellness spa set amidst the greenery of Dempsey Hill.

The card also comes with lots of lifestyle privileges and gives you the flexibility to redeem your rewards against a comprehensive list of merchants catered especially to those who enjoys the finer things in life.

What makes Maybanks cards some of the best rewards credit card out there is its comprehensive lists of wellness spas for their credit card holders compared to many other banks. These include spa treats at less than $50 at a number of household names in Singapore such as Amarin Spa and LifeSpa, as well as other hair, nails and aesthetic services.

This article was first published in ValueChampion.