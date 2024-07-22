30 new-launch condos that still have good selection of units left in 2024 (prices from $1.25m)

Are you being rushed to buy? Getting text messages that your shortlisted condo is "selling fast?" The problem with these messages is that you never really know if they're true. It's not too easy to check what's available and what isn't; so we've got your back.

The following condos are the ones that are truly not close to being sold out yet, so you know the supposed urgency may just be a sales tactic.

In any case, this is certainly a buyer's market in the next half of 2024, and if you aren't in too much of a hurry but still want to have a decent selection of units left to choose from, here's where to look:

New launch condos that still have a decent selection of units left

Projects Tenure Sold Total Units Take-Up Remaining KASSIA Freehold 0 276 0.0per cent 100.0per cent NEWPORT RESIDENCES Freehold 0 246 0.0per cent 100.0per cent SOPHIA REGENCY Freehold 0 38 0.0per cent 100.0per cent THE GIVERNY RESIDENCES Freehold 0 6 0.0per cent 100.0per cent SKYWATERS RESIDENCES 99 years leasehold 1 190 0.5per cent 99.5per cent TMW MAXWELL 99 yrs from 28/04/2023 6 324 1.9per cent 98.1per cent ARDOR RESIDENCE Freehold 1 35 2.9per cent 97.1per cent CLAYDENCE Freehold 1 28 3.6per cent 96.4per cent THE HILLSHORE Freehold 3 59 5.1per cent 94.9per cent GEMS VILLE Freehold 2 24 8.3per cent 91.7per cent JANSEN HOUSE 999 yrs from 01/09/1876 2 21 9.5per cent 90.5per cent KOON SENG HOUSE Freehold 3 17 17.6per cent 82.4per cent 32 GILSTEAD Freehold 3 14 21.4per cent 78.6per cent SORA 99 years leasehold 99 440 22.5per cent 77.5per cent SANCTUARY@NEWTON Freehold 9 38 23.7per cent 76.3per cent STRAITS AT JOO CHIAT Freehold 4 16 25.0per cent 75.0per cent THE SHOREFRONT 999 yrs from 27/11/1937 6 23 26.1per cent 73.9per cent HILL HOUSE 999 yrs from 01/07/1841 19 72 26.4per cent 73.6per cent KOVAN JEWEL Freehold 9 34 26.5per cent 73.5per cent THE HILL @ONE-NORTH 99 yrs from 10/01/2022 44 142 31.0per cent 69.0per cent THE ARCADY AT BOON KENG Freehold 54 172 31.4per cent 68.6per cent K SUITES Freehold 6 19 31.6per cent 68.4per cent LENTORIA 99 yrs from 19/12/2022 89 267 33.3per cent 66.7per cent TERRA HILL Freehold 113 270 41.9per cent 58.1per cent HILLHAVEN 99 yrs from 13/02/2023 150 341 44.0per cent 56.0per cent PINETREE HILL 99 yrs from 12/09/2022 230 520 44.2per cent 55.8per cent THE CONTINUUM Freehold 363 816 44.5per cent 55.5per cent ORCHARD SOPHIA Freehold 35 78 44.9per cent 55.1per cent 19 NASSIM 99 yrs from 17/06/2019 46 101 45.5per cent 54.5per cent HILLOCK GREEN 99 yrs from 19/12/2022 233 474 49.2per cent 50.8per cent

1. The Continuum

The Continuum at Tiam Siew Avenue is part of a three-way contest: it launched at around the same time as Tembusu Grand and Grand Dunman, which are all around the Marine Parade area.

The Continuum is likely moving slower than its rivals because of its freehold status, and the accompanying price premium. The one-bedders here, for example, recently saw asking prices of around $1.51 million. By comparison, Tembusu Grand and Dunman’s one-bedders ranged around $1.32 million and $1.4 million respectively.

The issue facing The Continuum is that freehold isn’t enough of a standout factor in District 15; it’s almost a norm for this neighbourhood. The Continuum is also further from the Dakota MRT station (CCL) than Grand Dunman, although the distance is still walkable (and bus 30 right outside the condo will go right to the station, if you don’t feel like walking).

What The Continuum has going for it (besides longer-term freehold prospects) is greater proximity to the Paya Lebar area. KINEX mall is within walking distance (as is City Plaza, but apart from Arnold’s Chicken and small boutiques, there’s not much in this old mall).

Like its rivals Tembusus Grand and Grand Dunman, a major draw is the foodie stretch along Old Airport Road, as well as the proximity of several top schools: TKGS, Tanjong Katong Secondary, Haig Girls’, and Chung Cheng High are all within one kilometre. In fact, TKGS and the neighbouring Tanjong Katong Secondary are within walking distance of this condo.

We do expect that The Continuum will pick up the pace, as more units are snapped up in its two cheaper, leasehold competitors.

2. Hillhaven

Hillhaven was one of the first condo launches of 2024, and response was a bit muted because it launched so close to Chinese New Year (about a month before).

Sales have picked up since then, but at the time of writing, 43 per cent of its 341 units have been recorded as sold. That's considered quite good in today's market, where new launches haven't been moving quite as quickly.

This leasehold project is situated between Bukit Panjang Hill and Dairy Farm Nature Park, thus providing extensive greenery on both sides. It's within walking distance of Hillview MRT (DTL), which means it's only two stops from Beauty World, with its attendant mall and surrounding eateries.

For more immediate amenities, Hillhaven is right next to HillV2 Mall, which has a Cold Storage, Guardian, and usual assortment of restaurants.

This project provides good access to the Rail Line, and it will appeal to those who like outdoor activities like hikes, cycling, bird-watching, etc. It's also quite rare for a condo to be so close to nature, but still have good accessibility to a hub like Beauty World.

That being said, school access is a bit limited here: CHIJ Our Lady Queen Of Peace is the closest option and it is within the one-kilometre enrolment range. More urban families may also find the entertainment options limited, as this condo is meant to be set apart from the noise and crowds.

3. Pinetree Hill

Buyers may be taking a bit longer to warm up to Pinetree Hill, because the location is quite niche. This leasehold, 520-unit condo is in the Ulu Pandan area - just next to the venerable Pandan Valley. And as the area's name implies, this is not one of the most accessible areas.

Pinetree Hill is leveraging the greenery and privacy of the surroundings. The developer emphasised in the marketing that 88 per cent of the land area is given over to landscaped/common areas, and the condo itself was designed to blend into the greenery of Clementi Forest.

It's also situated on a hill that's 8.5 metres above ground, to provide unobstructed views of the greenery.

All that being said, Pinetree Hill remains a niche condo because its location won't appeal to everyone. You'll love it if park spaces are important to you; but otherwise, you may not appreciate that there's no MRT station nearby. There's also a lack of any major retail or entertainment immediately nearby (barring nature trails or Sunset Way).

If you drive, however, the location is significantly better, as you're less than 10 minute's drive to Clementi Mall, or the Holland Village and One-North enclave.

Do note that there is further competition coming up with the sale of the Pine Grove GLS site B just next to it, and at a land price that was slightly lower than Pinetree Hill, this could be any development to keep an eye out for buyer's that are keen in the area.

4. Hillock Green

In an earlier article, we covered the recent rush of new launches into the Lentor area. One of the newcomers includes Hillock Green, a leasehold, 474-unit condo.

Hillock Green has expectedly slower sales, as it is right next to Lentor Modern: this is one of the headline projects in the Lentor area (Lentor Modern is the first, and to date only, integrated project out of the entire bunch).

By virtue of being next to Lentor Modern, which is integrated with Lentor MRT (TEL), residents at Hillock Green also have easy train access. The commercial segment at Lentor Modern will also provide eateries, a supermarket, and retail options to Hillock Green residents.

Like the rest of the Lentor projects though, the challenge is the lack of amenities outside of Lentor Modern. This used to be a quiet and somewhat inaccessible area, which is just now being built up — there will be a bit of a wait for the area to mature.

There's also the possible issue of oversaturation right now, and the more investment-minded won't be happy to see so many competing new launches of relatively similar age and quality.

It will likely come down to personal preferences over layout and the size of the development as Hillock Green, Lentoria, Lentor Modern, etc. are all in close proximity to each other.

5. Sora

Not to be mistaken for the home loan interest rate index (also called Sora), this is a leasehold, 440-unit condo project on the doorstep of Jurong Lake Gardens.

Sora provides a greenery and waterfront view of the various theme gardens (the Chinese Garden, Japanese Garden, etc.) which are some of the most photographed locales in Singapore.

Due to the facing of the condo, it's easy to forget that this project is next to an HDB enclave: the condo is closer to the lake garden area than surrounding residential properties, and its landscaped rooftop terraces remove the sense of urban density.

At the same time, being able to cross Yuan Ching Road to the HDB enclave is incredibly useful: the Taman Jurong Market & Food Centre is within walking distance, as are the coffee shops, minimarts, and other heartland amenities. There's also an NTUC FairPrice across from Corporation Drive.

Another highlight is the initial launch pricing: at around $1,850 psf, this is unusually low for a new launch in the current market. It may also interest singles and first-time buyers to know that one-bedders here (538 sq ft) can be just barely above $1 million.

However, it must be said that those were launch prices, and that prices here are now certainly higher — prices are already at an average of $2,160 psf.

The only drawback is that Sora isn't particularly close to any MRT stations or malls. While it is in Jurong East, it shouldn't be confused with projects like J'Den, which are located in the much denser hub near the Jurong East MRT. Sora is for those who prize greenery over urban convenience.

[[nid:694137]]

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.